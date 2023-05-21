Technology

OnePlus pushes OxygenOS 13.1 update for these smartphones: Check list

OnePlus pushes OxygenOS 13.1 update for these smartphones: Check list

Written by Akash Pandey May 21, 2023, 04:52 pm 2 min read

The devices now get improved battery life (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 13.1 update based on Android 13, for the OnePlus 11, 11R, and several other models. Although only a small portion of users are currently receiving the update, its wider rollout is anticipated to start soon. The latest firmware brings seamless interconnection, on-screen personalization, health-focused features, enhanced gaming experience, and several system improvements. Here are the finer details.

These devices are also receiving the firmware

The OxygenOS 13.1 update is available to download on 8-series models including OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T. The 9-lineup is also receiving it for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9R. In the 10-series, the firmware is available for OnePlus 10 Pro and 10T.

Users get seamless interconnection

The OxygenOS 13.1 update introduces a new auto-connect feature to allow a seamless connection between smartphones, tablets, and PCs placed within close proximity. This feature is applicable to OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro models. The firmware also expands Omoji's functionality and library on the OnePlus 11 and 11R, along with OnePlus 8 Pro, 8T, 9, 9 Pro, and 9R smartphones.

It also brings some health-focused features

The OxygenOS 13.1 firmware adds a new TalkBack ability, which can recognize and announce images in apps/Photos. It introduces a Zen Space app to help users focus. The service includes Deep Zen and Light Zen modes. A helper widget and quick tutorials have been brought to the Simple mode on OnePlus 8 Pro and 8T, along with OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9R.

Experience improved gaming

OxygenOS 13.1 brings Championship mode to Game Assistant. It enhances performance during gaming sessions. This mode also temporarily disables calls, push messages, and notifications, to deliver an uninterrupted gameplay experience. The firmware adds music playback control to Game Assistant, which allows users to listen to or control audio playback seamlessly while gaming.

Better performance and battery life

The OxygenOS 13.1 update improves system stability and performance on the OnePlus 10 Pro. In some scenarios, it also extends the battery life, allowing smartphone usage for a slightly longer duration.