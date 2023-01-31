Technology

OnePlus 11 v/s OnePlus 10 Pro: The main differences

The OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro can shoot 8K videos at 24fps

OnePlus 11 is all set to hit the global markets including India on February 7, along with OnePlus Pad, and more. The device was recently launched in China, so even though the global launch is yet to take place, we already know its specifications. In this story, we compare the OnePlus 11 with the critically acclaimed OnePlus 10 Pro to identify the key distinctions.

OnePlus 11 lacks IP68-rated protection

The OnePlus 11 bears striking similarities to OnePlus 10 Pro on the display front. However, it gets a redesigned circular camera module on the rear with a metal base, which melts into the aluminum frame. The OnePlus 11 is marginally wider (16.3x7.41x8.53mm v/s 16.3x7.39x8.55mm) and a tad heavier (205g v/s 200.5g) than OnePlus 10 Pro. It lacks the IP68-rated protection seen on its predecessor.

OnePlus 11 gets LTPO 3.0 backplane technology

OnePlus 11 gets an upgrade in terms of backplane technology. The device offers a 6.7-inch 2K (1440x3216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 1,300-nits of maximum brightness. On the contrary, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers an LTPO 2.0 AMOLED panel. The OnePlus 11 also supports Dolby Vision, which is absent from its predecessor.

OnePlus 11 gets upgraded 32MP telephoto camera sans OIS

The OnePlus 11 features a 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 48MP (OIS) Sony IMX789 primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP (OIS) telephoto lens with 3.3x optical zoom. The OnePlus 11 downgrades the selfie camera (16MP v/s 32MP) compared to OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 11 doesn't support wireless charging

The OnePlus 11 houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The OnePlus 10 Pro gets Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, mated with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The devices pack a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 100W and 80W wired fast-charging, respectively. The 10 Pro also enjoys 50W wireless fast-charging.

OnePlus 11 offers the world's first 'Bionic Vibration Motor'

Under the hood, the OnePlus 11 has a Bionic Vibration Motor. OnePlus claims it to be the strongest vibration motor on any Android smartphone, which exceeds a volume of 600mm³. We aren't sure if users asked for it. On the contrary, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a custom X-axis vibration motor, to generate vibration alerts.

The OnePlus 11 bears major compromises which were unexpected

The OnePlus 11 is the brand's latest flagship model but compromises on several fronts. It lacks IP68-rated dust and water resistance, wireless charging support, and OIS along with better optical zoom on the telephoto camera, all of which are present on the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, you do get the customary chipset upgrade and the latest RAM/storage configurations.