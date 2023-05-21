Technology

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is now cheaper on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey May 21, 2023, 03:19 pm 2 min read

The Predator Helios Neo 16 offers a 165Hz refresh rate (Photo credit: Acer)

Acer's Predator Helios Neo 16 is a high-end laptop aimed at gamers. It delivers uncompromised performance with its 165Hz screen, a 13th-generation HX-series Intel processor, high-end NVIDIA graphics, a state-of-the-art cooling system, and a 90Wh battery. The machine bears a lofty price tag. However, with Amazon's offers, you can avail some discounts on it. Check out the deal here.

Let's look at the device's highlights first

The Predator Helios Neo 16 sports a futuristic design with slim bezels, a customizable 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, a precision touchpad, and an HD webcam. The laptop gets a 16.0-inch WUXGA (1200x1920 pixels) IPS-level LCD panel, with a 165Hz refresh rate, 400-nits of brightness, and 3ms response time. Graphics are handled by 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.

It includes an HDMI 2.1 port

The Predator Helios Neo 16 has a full range of ports including two USB 3.2 Gen2, a USB 3.2 Gen1, two Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity on the laptop includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth.

The laptop has a dedicated cooling system

The Predator Helios Neo 16 is powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700HX processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11, and packs a 90Wh battery. It is equipped with 5th-generation Aeroblade 3D Fan technology, which offers custom settings for heat dissipation. The laptop has a PredatorSense control menu for boosting performance.

Everything to know about the deal

The Predator Helios Neo 16 has a price tag of Rs. 1,56,999 on Amazon. However, it is available for purchase at Rs. 1,24,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 32,009. Additionally, buyers can get up to Rs. 1,500 HDFC bank discount, and up to Rs. 13,500 off in exchange for an old laptop. No-cost EMI is also available using the Bajaj Finserv EMI option.

How to grab Predator Helios Neo 16 with offers?

Visit Amazon's official website and search for Predator Helios Neo 16. Now, head to the product page, tap on "with exchange," and select the laptop that needs to be exchanged. Further, click on "Apply Exchange," and proceed with the "Buy Now with Exchange" option. During the checkout, use an HDFC Bank card to club the prepaid discount.