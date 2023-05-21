Technology

Best smartphones for college students under Rs. 30,000: Check list

Best smartphones for college students under Rs. 30,000: Check list

Written by Akash Pandey May 21, 2023, 12:56 pm 4 min read

The POCO F5 has a segment-leading 12-bit panel (Photo credit: POCO)

A reliable smartphone can help accomplish many personal and academic tasks, whether you're a fresher or gearing up for another semester. As the market is already flooded with so many offerings, finding a feature-rich phone with top-notch specifications at an affordable price may be a laborious task. Here are some notable 5G smartphones available under Rs. 30,000 for college students. Check out the list.

Vivo T2x 5G: Begins at Rs. 12,999

The Vivo T2x 5G sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ waterdrop notch LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a side-facing fingerprint reader. The phone features a 50MP main shooter and 2MP macro sensor at the back. Up front, it has an 8MP selfie camera. It houses Dimensity 6020 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging. The device boots Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: Starts at Rs. 14,990

Samsung's Galaxy M14 5G bears a waterdrop notch-style 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5. Its side-facing fingerprint reader handles authentication duties. The phone gets 50MP primary, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth shooters. It has a 13MP front camera. An Exynos 1330 processor fuels the device, with a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. It boots Android 13-based One UI.

POCO X5 5G: Now begins at Rs. 15,999

POCO X5 5G flaunts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ punch-hole AMOLED panel, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3. It has an IP53-rated body and a power button-embedded fingerprint reader. It offers 48MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro snapper. Up front, it has a 13MP camera. Backed by Snapdragon 695 chipset, it boots Android 12-based MIUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

Redmi Note 12 5G: Starts at Rs. 16,999

The IP53-rated Redmi Note 12 5G has a 6.67-inch Full-HD Super AMOLED punch-hole display, 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3. It sports a 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, it has a 13MP camera. A Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip powers the phone, with a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W rapid charging. It boots Android 12-based MIUI 13.

iQOO Z7 5G: Begins at Rs. 18,999

The iQOO Z7 5G has a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a waterdrop notch, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone gets a 64MP (OIS) main and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. It packs Dimensity 920 chipset and runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. A 4,500mAh battery delivers power and supports 44W fast-charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: Starts at Rs. 19,999

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G sports a punch-hole type 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Headlined by a 108MP primary camera, it also gets 2MP macro and depth sensors. It features a 16MP front camera. The phone houses a Snapdragon 695 chipset and 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. It boots Android 13-based OxygenOS.

POCO X5 Pro 5G: Begins at Rs. 22,999

The POCO X5 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ punch-hole style AMOLED screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass 5. It makes room for 108MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro snapper. For selfies, there's a 16MP camera up front. The phone gets Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It ships with Android 12-based MIUI 14.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Starts at Rs. 24,999

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G has an in-display fingerprint scanner. With curved edges, the device settles for a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ punch-hole AMOLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. It houses a 108MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro snapper. Up front, it has a 16MP camera. Powered by Dimensity 1080 SoC, it has 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging, and runs Android 13-based Realme UI.

POCO F5 5G: Begins at Rs. 26,999 (with bank discount)

The IP53-rated POCO F5 5G has punch-hole cut-out and side-facing fingerprint reader. It boasts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ 12-bit AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. You get 64MP (OIS) primary, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro lens. Selfies can be captured with 16MP shooter. Backed by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, it boots Android 13-based MIUI 14, and packs a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 67W fast-charging.

iQOO Neo 7 5G: Starts at Rs. 29,999

The iQOO Neo 7 5G has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ punch-hole AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and under-display fingerprint reader. It gets a 64MP (OIS) main, and a 2MP macro and depth sensors. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera. The phone draws power from Dimensity 8200 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W superfast charging. It boots Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13.