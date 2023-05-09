Technology

POCO F5 launched in India at Rs. 29,999: Check specifications

POCO F5 launched in India at Rs. 29,999: Check specifications

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 09, 2023, 06:50 pm 2 min read

The handset will go on sale from May 16 (Photo credit: POCO)

POCO has launched its F5 series in the global market. The range comprises two models: POCO F5 and F5 Pro. For now, only the former has been introduced in India and it starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB/256GB variant. The F5 features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, a 64MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

The latest F5 series is POCO's second launch for this year. The X5 series was introduced earlier this year.

The POCO F5 handset remains largely similar to the China-specific model, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo.

It remains to be seen the kind of response that the smartphone will attract in the Indian market given there are some capable offering around Rs. 30,000.

POCO F5 sports a 120Hz AMOLED display

The POCO F5 features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000-nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support. Dimensions-wise, it measures 7.9mm in thickness and weighs 181g. The F5 comes in Electric Blue, Carbon Black, and Snowstorm White colorways.

The device offers optical image stabilization with main camera

POCO F5 provides a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (OIS) main snapper, an 8MP, 120-degree, ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, the handset gets a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery

POCO F5 is fueled by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset boots Android 13-based MIUI 14. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the handset offers 5G, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

POCO F5: Pricing and availability

POCO F5 is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant. The 12GB/256GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 33,999. As part of the launch offer, the company is giving a discount of Rs. 3,000 on both the 8GB/256GB as well as 12GB/256GB variants. The handset will go on sale from May 16 via Flipkart.