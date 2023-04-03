Technology

Google Pixel 7a: A roundup of leaks, rumors, and expectations

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 03, 2023, 05:45 pm 2 min read

Google Pixel 7a is tipped to launch in five color variants (Photo credit: Zing News)

Google's annual developer conference, I/O 2023, will be hosted on May 10. Going by previous launch events, it is likely that the company's new A-series smartphone, the Pixel 7a, will debut on the same day. Alongside the US, the handset will be made available in India too given the response its predecessor has received. Here, we unpack everything we know about Pixel 7a.

Why does this story matter?

Google's Pixel A-series has been receiving a fair reception in emerging markets like India.

The high sales of the Pixel 6a in the country have significantly boosted Google's hardware revenue. Hence, the tech giant is unlikely to skip the Pixel 7a here.

Followed by the release in the US markets, the handset may arrive in India later this year in July.

A 90Hz OLED screen will be a worthy upgrade

Design-wise, the Pixel 7a will look similar to Pixel 7, having a top-centered punch-hole up front and a full-width metal camera bar on the rear. Its aluminum frame, glass back, and under-display fingerprint reader will deliver a premium in-hand feel. The device will retain the 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED display of Pixel 6a, but with an upgraded 90Hz refresh rate.

The 64MP main sensor will handle major camera duties

The Pixel 7a will be fitted with a 64MP (OIS) Sony IMX787 primary snapper and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 10.8MP camera is tipped to be on the front.

8GB of RAM is expected

The Pixel 7a will house the Tensor G2 chipset, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset will boot Android 13, offering a bloatware-free, stock Android experience. The device may get a 4,410mAh battery pack with 18W wired and 5W wireless charging. Support for e-SIM is also anticipated, along with the latest wireless connectivity standards.

Pixel 7a is likely to be unveiled on May 10

The details of Pixel 7a should be revealed on May 10 at I/O 2023. Given the Pixel 6a's India launch price of Rs. 43,999, the 7a may cost around the same, making it a solid competitor against Samsung and OnePlus's offerings in the upper mid-range.