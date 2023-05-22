Technology

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Check top deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Check top deals

Written by Akash Pandey May 22, 2023, 05:06 pm 3 min read

Each product is offered with a no-cost EMI plan (Photo credit: Amazon)

Amazon's Grand Gaming Days sale is now live in India. The e-commerce platform is offering great deals on laptops, monitors, gaming consoles, headphones, and other accessories. The sale will run till May 26, and tech enthusiasts can avail credit card discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI facilities. Here are some of the top deals available at the moment.

MSI Katana 15 laptop: Available at Rs. 1,29,990

MSI's Katana 15 is priced at Rs. 1,54,990. However, it is retailing at Rs. 1,29,990. Additionally, buyers can get up to Rs. 1,500 off using HDFC Bank debit/credit cards, and up to Rs. 13,500 exchange offer. The laptop sports a futuristic design with a 4-zone RGB-backlit keyboard and an HD webcam. It is offered with a 17.3-inch Full-HD screen featuring a 144Hz refresh rate.

The device includes 32GB of RAM

MSI Katana 15 is backed by a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor, paired with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. The Windows 11-powered machine includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity options.

Sony PS5 console: Available at Rs. 49,990

Willing to get your hands on the PS5? The console is up for grabs at Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 54,990). Up to Rs. 1,500 discount on HDFC Bank card transactions, and 12 months of no-cost EMI option is also applicable. Individuals can enjoy games in 8K resolution, with up to 120Hz superfast refresh rate. It comes bundled with a DualSense wireless controller.

Dell 24-inch monitor: Retailing at Rs. 16,790

On Amazon, the Dell 24-inch gaming monitor is available at Rs. 16,790 (MRP: Rs. 25,489). Interested buyers can also get up to Rs. 1,500 off using HDFC Bank cards. The device boasts a 24-inch (1080x1920 pixels) IPS-level LCD panel, with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and a 1ms Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT). The device supports both height and tilt adjustments.

HyperX Cloud Core headset: Retailing at Rs. 6,490

HyperX Cloud Core costs Rs. 8,490, but Amazon is offering the gaming headset at Rs. 6,490. Customers can use a Rs. 700 coupon, and up to Rs. 1,500 HDFC Bank card discount. The headphone provides a comfortable fit, thanks to its memory foam. It has a sturdy aluminum frame, and a detachable noise-canceling mic. The wearable gets DTX tuning, Spatial Audio, and multi-platform compatibility.

Logitech G502 Hero mouse: Available at Rs. 4,195

The Logitech G502 Hero is priced at Rs. 5,495. However, it is available for Rs. 4,195. The mouse offers 11 customizable buttons, onboard memory, and programmable RGB lighting. It has an adjustable weight system (five removable 3.6g weights) for personalized weight/balance tuning. The device provides 1:1 tracking and 100-25,600 max dpi sensitivity. It delivers a crisp, clean click feel with rapid-click feedback.

Corsair K55 keyboard: Listed at Rs. 3,499

The high-performance Corsair K55 keyboard is currently available at Rs. 3,499, as opposed to its MRP of Rs. 5,800. It offers dynamic RGB backlighting, with six effects. You can customize your own vibrant illumination effects across five RGB lighting zones with CORSAIR iCUE software. The IP42-rated keyboard has six dedicated macro keys, a detachable palm rest, and dedicated volume/media keys.

Redgear Pro wireless gamepad: Listed at Rs. 1,699

The Redgear Pro bears a price tag of Rs. 3,999. However, it is currently retailing at Rs. 1,699. The gamepad comes with illuminated keys. It is equipped with 2.4GHz wireless technology and is operational within a 10-meter range. It houses a dual-intensity motor, which allows a realistic gaming experience. Users can enjoy up to two hours of uninterrupted gameplay per charge.