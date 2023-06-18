Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch6, Watch6 Classic revealed in leaked press renders

Samsung Galaxy Watch6, Watch6 Classic revealed in leaked press renders

Written by Akash Pandey June 18, 2023 | 03:30 am 3 min read

The Galaxy Watch6 will retain the looks of its predecessor. Representative image (Photo credit: Sammobile)

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked on July 27 will be the busiest event in years. Aside from unveiling its new tablets and foldable smartphones, the South Korean giant will also introduce the Galaxy Watch6 line-up. Two new models including Watch6 and Watch6 Classic are due to be announced. In the latest development, press renders of these upcoming smartwatches have surfaced online ahead of their debut.

Classic model is making a comeback with a rotating bezel

The Galaxy Watch 5 series had many positive aspects, but not everyone was pleased with the removal of the rotating bezel that allows you to control the wearable's UI elements. The feature is anticipated to return this year, at least on the Classic model, which is making a comeback after two years. It'll be a relief to see the mechanically rotating bezel back.

Galaxy Watch6 Classic will get some design revamps

As perWinFuture, the Galaxy Watch6 Classic, will be available in Black and Silver color variants. Samsung may also release additional trims following the initial launch. The rotating bezel is also prominently visible in the renders, and it'll be narrower than Watch4 Classic's. The wearable will retain home/back physical buttons from the Watch5 Pro. However, there'll be a noticeable protrusion between the two buttons.

It may come in 43mm and 47mm variants

Samsung is speculated to release Watch6 Classic in 43mm and 47mm variants. Furthermore, the smartwatch will reportedly be offered with a leather watch band at the launch, to set it apart from the cheaper Watch6. As per Ice Universe, the tech giant could outfit the Watch6 Classic with an upgraded 1.47-inch screen. A bump in the display resolution is also expected.

Galaxy Watch6 may bear looks similar to its predecessor

The entry-level Galaxy Watch6, will debut in three color variants including Gold/Beige, Silver, and Black. As per the renders, the wearable will retain the visuals, along with the side buttons of the Watch5. The smartwatch is expected to be announced in 40mm and 44mm.

The smartwatches will get 5ATM water resistance

Both Galaxy Watch6 and the Classic sibling will support 5ATM water resistance. Expect them to have an upgrade to sapphire crystal displays. An Exynos W930 or W980 chip is rumored to make it to the two wearables. The smartwatches will offer several health and fitness-related features, including heart rate/blood pressure monitoring, sleep tracking, body composition analysis, GPS, automatic workout tracking, and more.

The Galaxy Watch6 models will debut next month

The Galaxy Watch6 series is expected to break cover next month on July 27. In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 will be the headliners during the event, followed by the Galaxy Tab S9 series.