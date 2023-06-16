Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 revealed in official-looking renders: Check design

Written by Akash Pandey June 16, 2023 | 12:44 pm 3 min read

The Galaxy Z Fold5 will get IPX8-rated waterproofing (Photo credit: OnLeaks and Smartprix)

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold5 in the last week of July at the Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea. While the launch is still a few weeks away, MySmartPrice has leaked the official-looking press render of the brand's fifth-generation foldable phone. It'll have slimmer bezels, a slightly better screen-to-body ratio, and a new waterdrop hinge design. Here's everything to know.

Samsung hasn't produced much innovation over the years, despite being the most prominent player in the foldable smartphone market. Perhaps, due to the lack of competition, the brand has been dragging its feet. While other OEMs have already switched to a more refined hinge solution, Samsung is yet to reveal anything innovative. Finally, the improvements and refinements may appear in the Galaxy Z Fold5.

As per the render, Samsung will adopt a more contemporary hinge mechanism for its fifth-generation foldable smartphone. The transition to a waterdrop hinge design will help the brand reduce the gap between the two halves of the Galaxy Z Fold5. Another advantage of this hinge is that it improves the display's appearance by lessening the crease that is otherwise quite noticeable.

The render reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available in Blue color in addition to other options. The device will also support S Pen. However, Samsung could sell the stylus separately. The placements of the Type-C port, speaker grills, cameras, volume/power buttons, and microphone remain similar to Fold4. The LED at the back has been shifted from the bottom to the side.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 will retain the looks of its predecessor. It will have a book-like folding mechanism with flat edges and an in-screen camera inside. The foldable phone may have slimmer bezels than its predecessor, which will increase its screen-to-body ratio. This could be one of the biggest design changes in addition to a new hinge mechanism.

As per Ice Universe, the Fold5 will be slimmer (154.9x129.9x6.1mm v/s 155.1x130.1x6.3mm) than Fold4 in the unfolded state. In the folded state, its thickness will be 13mm than Fold4's measurement of 15.8mm. It will also be lighter at 254g as opposed to its predecessor (263g).

The Galaxy Z Fold5 will have a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED main screen with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. We expect a 120Hz, 6.2-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED outer panel. At the back, the phone may feature 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP (2x) telephoto cameras. It'll have a 12MP punch-hole camera on the outer display and a 12MP under-display camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (For Galaxy) at the helm—the same SoC found in the Galaxy S23 series. The device may get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. A 4,400mAh battery is expected to be on board, with 45W wired and 25W wireless fast-charging support. The phone may boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1.