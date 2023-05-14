Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition announced: Know what's special

Written by Akash Pandey May 14, 2023, 02:11 pm 2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition model comes in Phantom Black colorway (Photo credit: Samsung Newsroom)

Samsung has introduced a new Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition model. The retail box contains the flagship smartphone, along with a Samsung smartwatch and a wireless charger, making it a special deal for buyers seeking an all-in-one combo package at a more reasonable price. Initially, the Limited Edition package will be sold in Vietnam starting May 31 via Samsung's official website and Shopee.

You get Galaxy Watch5 in the box

The Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition box contains the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone, the Galaxy Watch5 (Blue Sapphire, 44mm), and Samsung's 15W wireless dual charger for re-fueling the handset and smartwatch, simultaneously. The bundled package will be available for VND 31,990,000 (nearly Rs. 1,12,100), which is cheaper than what buyers would pay on purchasing the items separately.

Galaxy S23 Ultra: Let's look at the flagship's highlights

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best smartphones you can buy right now. It has a premium AMOLED screen, stylus support, a top-end Qualcomm processor, an excellent camera system, and wired as well as wireless charging. Talking about the specifics, the device sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,750-nits of peak brightness.

It has a powerful 10x zoom lens, 200MP main sensor

The S23 Ultra features a vertically-stacked quad camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 200MP (f/1.7, OIS) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP (f/4.9, OIS) periscope lens with 10x optical zoom. It has a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter on the front. The device is capable of recording 8K videos.

The Limited Edition model comes in an 8GB/256GB configuration

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. However, the Limited Edition model is offered in an 8GB/256GB configuration. The phone boots Android 13 topped with One UI 5.1, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging support.