Written by Akash Pandey Mar 07, 2023, 01:45 pm 2 min read

The iPhone SE 4 will be the first model in the SE line-up to get an OLED panel

The launch of the iPhone SE 4 is at least a year away, and rumors/leaks surrounding the device have already started circulating. In the latest development, The ELEC claims that the fourth-generation SE model will get a BOE-manufactured OLED panel. BOE, which missed the first OLED shipment for the iPhone 15, is now working on the panels for the iPhone SE 4.

According to the report, the BOE-manufactured OLED panel for the fourth-gen SE will cost around $40 (nearly Rs. 3,300).

It will be relatively less expensive when compared to one that might be used on the upcoming iPhone 15 series (likely costing around $100).

By using a cheaper display panel, Apple would be able to give the iPhone SE 4 a slightly lesser price tag.

The handset could resemble last year's iPhone 14

The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to inherit iPhone 14's design, with rounded corners and a notch housing selfie and Face ID sensors. It will get a 6.1-inch OLED screen supplied by China-based BOE, instead of Samsung/LG displays which you will see on the iPhone 15 line-up and upcoming iPads. The display is most likely to get a 60Hz refresh rate and LTPS technology.

Panel shipments for iPhone SE 4 may hit 20 million

The iPhone SE 4's 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display will cost around $40 (nearly Rs. 3,300), less than half the price of the 6.7-inch LTPO OLED panel on the 14 Pro Max (at $100). The report claims that Apple may even use the OLED from the iPhone 13/14 models. The panel shipments for the iPhone SE 4 could be around 20 million units in 2024.

BOE is facing trouble in developing displays for iPhone 15

BOE is developing OLED panels for the iPhone 15/15 Plus, but facing trouble processing hole displays, says The ELEC. In all likelihood, the first batch of the OLEDs for the iPhone 15 line-up will be mass-produced by Samsung/LG Display, beginning in June. BOE will produce OLEDs at least for iPhone 15/15 Plus, but they are expected to be used for repair/refurbishing works only.

iPhone SE 4 may get Apple's in-house 5G baseband chip

The iPhone SE 4 will be a low-end product that Apple will target consumers in emerging markets. In addition to an OLED panel, the device is tipped to get 12MP front and rear cameras, Apple's first-ever 5G baseband chip, and the A16 Bionic processor.