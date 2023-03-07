Apple iPhone SE 4 coming in 2024: Things we know
The launch of the iPhone SE 4 is at least a year away, and rumors/leaks surrounding the device have already started circulating. In the latest development, The ELEC claims that the fourth-generation SE model will get a BOE-manufactured OLED panel. BOE, which missed the first OLED shipment for the iPhone 15, is now working on the panels for the iPhone SE 4.
Why does this story matter?
- According to the report, the BOE-manufactured OLED panel for the fourth-gen SE will cost around $40 (nearly Rs. 3,300).
- It will be relatively less expensive when compared to one that might be used on the upcoming iPhone 15 series (likely costing around $100).
- By using a cheaper display panel, Apple would be able to give the iPhone SE 4 a slightly lesser price tag.
The handset could resemble last year's iPhone 14
The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to inherit iPhone 14's design, with rounded corners and a notch housing selfie and Face ID sensors. It will get a 6.1-inch OLED screen supplied by China-based BOE, instead of Samsung/LG displays which you will see on the iPhone 15 line-up and upcoming iPads. The display is most likely to get a 60Hz refresh rate and LTPS technology.
Panel shipments for iPhone SE 4 may hit 20 million
The iPhone SE 4's 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display will cost around $40 (nearly Rs. 3,300), less than half the price of the 6.7-inch LTPO OLED panel on the 14 Pro Max (at $100). The report claims that Apple may even use the OLED from the iPhone 13/14 models. The panel shipments for the iPhone SE 4 could be around 20 million units in 2024.
BOE is facing trouble in developing displays for iPhone 15
BOE is developing OLED panels for the iPhone 15/15 Plus, but facing trouble processing hole displays, says The ELEC. In all likelihood, the first batch of the OLEDs for the iPhone 15 line-up will be mass-produced by Samsung/LG Display, beginning in June. BOE will produce OLEDs at least for iPhone 15/15 Plus, but they are expected to be used for repair/refurbishing works only.
iPhone SE 4 may get Apple's in-house 5G baseband chip
The iPhone SE 4 will be a low-end product that Apple will target consumers in emerging markets. In addition to an OLED panel, the device is tipped to get 12MP front and rear cameras, Apple's first-ever 5G baseband chip, and the A16 Bionic processor.