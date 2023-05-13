Technology

OnePlus Nord 3's launch in India soon: What to expect

Written by Akash Pandey May 13, 2023, 07:41 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus Nord 3 will boot Android 13-based Oxygen OS (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus may soon introduce this year's most anticipated smartphone from its Nord line-up, the OnePlus Nord 3. The launch might be around the corner as the device's moniker has been spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma on the company's official India website. Notably, the phone has also appeared on the BIS certification platform, hinting at its imminent launch. Here's what to expect from it.

Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus Nord 3 is likely to be the rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V, which was launched in the Chinese market in March.

Upon its launch, the handset may take on the likes of POCO F5 and Pixel 6a.

The Ace 2V is a capable smartphone, and if priced competitively in India, it may get a fair reception, like other Nord models.

The handset will boast a 120Hz AMOLED panel

The OnePlus Nord 3 will have a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with nearly symmetrical bezels, ​an Alert Slider, and a fingerprint reader concealed under the display. The phone will have a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (1240x2772 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 1,450-nits peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It is likely to arrive in two colorways.

It will have an optically stabilized 64MP primary camera

The OnePlus Nord 3 will offer a triple camera arrangement at the back, consisting of a 64MP (f/1.7, OIS) main, an 8MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide, and 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, along with an LED flash. For selfies, it will house a 16MP front camera.

A MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset will power the device

The OnePlus Nord 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. We expect 12GB/256GB and 16GB/256GB trims to be offered here. Under the hood, it will have a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 80W Type-C fast-charging. The 5G phone will also get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS, among other connectivity options.

OnePlus Nord 3: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to launch at around Rs. 35,000, given the specifications it will have onboard. However, the handset's official pricing will be revealed at the time of its launch, which may happen soon. OnePlus may also introduce Nord Buds 2R earphones.