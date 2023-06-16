Technology

Meta is rolling out Instagram Channels globally: How it works

Written by Athik Saleh June 16, 2023 | 12:19 pm 3 min read

Instagram Channels are now available globally (Photo credit: Meta)

In the last few months, Meta's latest product announcements were made by Mark Zuckerberg through his channel on Instagram, a feature Meta announced in February. Until now, only select creators had access to Channels. The company has now announced it is rolling out the feature globally. Channels allow creators to share one-to-many messages. Let's see what the feature is about.

Why does this story matter?

Meta has been focused on making its platforms creator-friendly. The Channels feature is aimed at making communication between the creator and their followers easy. The feature's global launch suggests that its testing was a success. Meta plans to make Channels an important part of its app ecosystem. It recently rolled out the feature to WhatsApp. We will see it on Facebook and Messenger soon.

Creators can share text, photo, and video updates on Channels

Broadcast Channels, or Channels, give creators a public platform to share updates with their followers. They can invite their followers to join their channel and share updates via text, photo, voice notes, and video. They can also conduct polls on Channels. The feature's global rollout was announced by Zuckerberg on his channel. The Meta CEO also recommended some channels.

Only creators can send messages on Channels

The Channels feature is a way for creators to communicate with their followers. Therefore, only they can send messages on Channels. Meanwhile, followers can react to content or vote in polls.

There is a new 'Suggested channels' section in DMs

Followers will get a one-time notification to join a channel when a creator they follow sends the channel's first message. They can also join Channels by going to 'Suggested channels' in the DM section. On the other hand, creators can promote their channels by using the "join channel" sticker in Stories or by pinning the link to their profile.

Collaborators feature allows creators to invite other creators

On Channels, followers cannot chat directly with creators. However, the Collaborators feature on Channels allows creators to invite other creators to join them. Zuckerberg showcased this feature last month while having a conversation with Instagram head Adam Mosseri. The feature is now available globally. It will provide fans with an opportunity to see their favorite creators together.

Meta is testing 'question prompts' on Channels

Meta is testing the ability for creators to use "question prompts" to gather detailed feedback from followers. It is also working on a dedicated Channels tab in the inbox. The company also plans to give creators more control over their channels, including setting a channel expiration date and time, adding a moderator to manage members, and sharing a link or preview to Stories.