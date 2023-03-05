Technology

Motorola Edge 40 Pro's leaked press renders reveal its design

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro will have stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Motorola may announce its Edge 40 Pro smartphone for the global markets including India, later this month. In the latest development, press renders of the phone have been leaked by Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter. The device bears striking similarities to the China-specific Moto X40 in looks. In fact, the Edge 40 Pro could possibly arrive as a rebranded version of the X40 model.

The Edge 40 Pro will succeed last year's Edge 30 Pro, which might not have lived up to the company's expectations.

However, Motorola's upcoming offering is expected to get a fair response for its high refresh rate screen, latest Qualcomm chip integration, and other noteworthy specifications.

In the global market, the Edge 40 Pro will compete with OnePlus 11, Xiaomi 13, and iQOO 11.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro will bear a top-centered punch-hole, curved edges, thin top and bottom bezels, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It will get IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The device will sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 10-bit pOLED panel, with a superfast 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and DC dimming. Its display will be protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus.

On the rear, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro will offer a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) main snapper, a 50MP (f/2.2, AF) 117-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP (f/1.6) telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom. Up front, it will feature a 60MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The device will boot Android 13. Under the hood, it will pack a 4,600mAh battery, supporting 125W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse charging. Connectivity options will include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Motorola will announce the price and availability details of the Edge 40 Pro at the time of its launch which is expected to happen later this month. For reference, the Edge 30 Pro was launched in India at Rs. 49,999.