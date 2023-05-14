Technology

Google Pixel Fold v/s OPPO Find N2: Which is better

The devices boot Android 13, with the OPPO model having ColorOS 13 skin on top

The Google Pixel Fold and OPPO Find N2 are great options for users who want a powerful foldable smartphone with multitasking abilities. They offer vibrant displays, a capable processor, a flagship-level camera system, and plenty of storage. However, they are different when it comes to software experience, price, and availability. Here we compare the two to find out which one is better.

The Pixel Fold gets an IPX8 rating

The Pixel Fold and Find N2 bear an inward folding design, dual displays, an aluminum frame, protective glass on the cover screen and back, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The former also enjoys an IPX8 rating. They can fold at multiple angles. The Pixel Fold is bigger than Find N2 in both folded and unfolded states. It also weighs more (283g v/s ~235g).

Both devices have 120Hz screen refresh rate

The Pixel Fold has a 7.6-inch QHD+ OLED main panel and a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ OLED punch-hole cover screen, with 1,450-nits and 1,550-nits of maximum brightness, respectively. The Find N2 features a 7.1-inch QHD+ AMOLED primary screen and a 5.54-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED cover panel, with 1,550-nits and 1,350-nits peak brightness, respectively. On both devices, the internal and external screens support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Find N2 has higher-resolution rear cameras

The Pixel Fold sports a 48MP (OIS) main, a 10.8MP ultra-wide, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical and 20x Super Res zoom. It has a 9.5MP camera up front and an 8MP inner camera. The Find N2 features a 50MP (OIS) primary, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom. It has 32MP snappers on the cover and inside.

The Pixel Fold has a bigger battery

The Pixel Fold is backed by Tensor G2 SoC, paired with Titan M2 security co-processor. It is offered in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations. The Find N2 houses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It comes in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations. The Pixel Fold has a bigger battery (4,821mAh v/s 4,520mAh) battery but charges slower than the Find N2 (30W v/s 67W).

Pixel Fold and Find N2: Price and availability

The Pixel Fold can be pre-booked at $1,799 (nearly Rs. 1,48,000) for its 12GB/256GB variant. Its 12GB/512GB model gets a price tag of $1,919 (around Rs. 1,58,000). At the moment, the Find N2 Flip is limited to China. It was introduced at CNY 7,999 (nearly Rs. 95,000) and CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,06,000) for its 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB variants, respectively.

Which foldable smartphone is better?

The Pixel Fold is a great foldable smartphone. It is durable, powerful, versatile, and offers excellent software experience. The device benefits from the clean Android OS, faster updates, and Pixel-exclusive features offered by Google. However, looking at the massive price difference, Find N2 seems more reasonable. But being unavailable in global markets, buyers are left with Pixel Fold.