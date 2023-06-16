Technology

Latest leak confirms big changes coming to Samsung's Flip5

Latest leak confirms big changes coming to Samsung's Flip5

Written by Akash Pandey June 16, 2023 | 05:48 pm 3 min read

The Galaxy Z Flip5 will pack dual speakers

Samsung will introduce its next-generation flip-style foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip5, on July 27, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold5 and other new hardware. Earlier leaks had revealed a bigger and more practical cover screen. Now, we have an official-looking press render of the device from MySmartPrice, confirming the key changes coming to the Flip5. The handset is getting a major design overhaul.

Why does this story matter?

The outer screen is a crucial department for Samsung now, given that competing brands have already introduced a larger, more functional secondary display. The cover screen will be the most noticeable aspect of the Galaxy Z Flip5. It will run a range of optimized apps, which is expected to make it more useful than rivals like Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra.

The outer screen will offer an uninterrupted experience

The Galaxy Z Flip5 will have an IPX8-rated body (Photo credit: MySmartPrice)

The Flip5 is getting a significant upgrade, at least on the outside. The secondary display will cover more than half of the outer panel. Samsung has used a slightly arched cover screen, giving it a Folder icon-like design, making room for the dual camera setup. In comparison, the RAZR 40 Ultra's outer display extends to the camera lenses, often blocking UI elements.

Here are the use cases of Flip5's bigger cover display

The Galaxy Z Flip5's outer screen will get several One UI features, widgets, and icons. In addition, the display will run Google Maps, Messages, and YouTube. Users will be able to get directions, view/respond to messages, watch videos, control music, check calendar, and navigate locations directly from the outer screen. It'll also act as a viewfinder to click high-quality selfies via the main cameras.

Expect the device to have a 3.4-inch outer display

The Flip5 will have a top-centered punch-hole cut-out on the inside, an aluminum frame, a waterdrop hinge mechanism, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The foldable phone will sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, it will have a 3.4-inch outer screen—bigger than Find N2 Flip's 3.26-inch panel, but smaller than RAZR 40 Ultra's 3.6-inch display.

It will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The Flip5 will have a redesigned camera layout, featuring horizontally-stacked dual 12MP cameras. On the inside too, it'll feature a 12MP snapper. Backed by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, it may come in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. Under the hood, it could house a 3,700mAh battery, supporting 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone may boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1.