Realme 11 Pro+ launching on May 16: Everything to know

Written by Akash Pandey May 14, 2023, 07:06 pm 2 min read

The Realme 11 Pro+ has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme is all set to introduce its latest numbered series models in the Indian market on May 16. The line-up will likely include the Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ variants. The higher-end 11 Pro+ is making headlines for its aesthetics as well as camera hardware. The phone will be positioned in the mid-range segment. Here is everything you need to know.

Why does this story matter?

Realme appears to be in a rush. The brand recently announced the 11 series in China where the handsets are yet to go on sale.

The brand looks concerned particularly for the Pro models in the Indian market, due to the growing popularity of the upcoming LAVA AGNI 2, which is said to democratize curved display under Rs. 20,000, denting Realme's dominance.

The phone looks aesthetically appealing

The Realme 11 Pro+ offers a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It has a 'lychee leather' back panel which sports a lace-like strip running from top to bottom, encircling the significantly large circular camera module mounted at the top-center. The device may debut in three colorways: Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black.

It offers a 120Hz curved AMOLED screen

The Realme 11 Pro+ has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 950-nits of peak brightness.

A 200MP main camera with optical image stabilization is onboard

On the rear, the Realme 11 Pro+ packs a triple camera setup, consisting of a 200MP (f/1.69, OIS) Samsung ISOCELL HP3 main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 112-degree ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies, there is a 32MP (f/2.45) front camera. The handset is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps via the rear main lens.

A Dimensity 7050 chip powers the phone

The Realme 11 Pro+ is powered by Dimensity 7050 SoC, which is essentially a rebranded Dimensity 1080 chipset. The device boots Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W fast-charging. The 5G phone includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Realme 11 Pro+: Pricing and availability

The Realme 11 Pro+ will debut under Rs. 30,000 in the Indian market. The brand will reveal the official pricing and availability details of the device upon its launch on May 16. It may arrive in two or three configurations.