RAZR 40 Ultra v/s Vivo X Flip: Which is better

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 05, 2023, 12:03 pm 3 min read

The competition in the flip-style foldable smartphone market has increased with the introduction of the Moto RAZR 40 Ultra. The phone is similar to Vivo X Flip in terms of hardware but its external screen and software features set it apart from the rivals. Here's a quick comparison to let you know how the RAZR 40 Ultra stacks up against X Flip.

Both the Moto RAZR 40 Ultra and Vivo X Flip have a top-centered punch-hole on the inside. The former also enjoys IP52-rated water resistance. On the outside, the RAZR 40 Ultra has an edge-to-edge cover screen and even wraps the camera modules. The X Flip has a smaller secondary display. They have an aluminum casing and a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

The Moto RAZR 40 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ LTPO pOLED main display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X Flip packs a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both support HDR10+ certification. On the outside, RAZR 40 Ultra has a 144Hz 3.6-inch screen with Gorilla Glass protection as opposed to X Flip's 60Hz 3.0-inch display.

The RAZR 40 Ultra gets a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) main and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. In comparison, the X Flip packs a 50MP (f/1.75, OIS) primary and 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, along with ZEISS T* anti-reflective coating. Inside, the handsets offer a 32MP (f/2.4) camera. The RAZR 40 Ultra can shoot 4K videos at 60fps compared to X Flip's 30fps capability.

The Moto RAZR 40 Ultra and Vivo X Flip house Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The devices boot Android 13. The X Flip also makes room for a bigger battery (4,400mAh v/s 3,800mAh) and provides faster charging (44W v/s 30W) than RAZR 40 Ultra, which supports 5W wireless charging as well.

Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra, Vivo X Flip: Pricing and availability

The RAZR 40 Ultra is offered in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, which cost CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,000) and CNY 6,499 (around Rs. 75,650), respectively. After debuting globally, it is set to launch in India soon. The X Flip is currently limited to China. It costs CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs. 69,600) for the 12GB/256GB model and CNY 6,699 (nearly Rs. 77,750) for 12GB/512GB variant.

Which flip-style foldable smartphone is better?

The Moto RAZR 40 Ultra is better in terms of display, hinge mechanism (as Motorola has years of experience), software, water resistance, and wireless charging. It is also slightly cheaper than Vivo's offering. However, the Vivo X Flip stands out for its better camera arrangement, bigger battery, and faster charging. But it isn't available in the global market yet.