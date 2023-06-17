Technology

Doctors using ChatGPT to convey bad news to patients compassionately

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 17, 2023 | 06:28 pm 1 min read

ChatGPT has passed the US Medical Licensing Exam (Photo credit: OpenAI)

OpenAI's ChatGPT revolutionized the education and job sectors. Now, it is time for healthcare. As per a report by The New York Times, certain doctors have turned to the AI-powered chatbot to compassionately convey bad news to patients and their families. Some are even using it to "improve their bedside manners." Do note, ChatGPT passed the US Medical Licensing Exam with flying colors.

Is ChatGPT a better physician?

During a study conducted by the University of California, 195 questions were posed to ChatGPT as well as verified physicians, and their responses were graded by a team of healthcare experts. When the results were out, the experts preferred the chatbot's answers to those of the doctors, in a staggering 78.6% of the cases. The chatbot was declared seven times more empathetic than physicians.