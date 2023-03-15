Technology

When Google meets generative AI, this happens

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 15, 2023, 11:22 am 1 min read

The Google Workspace suite is getting AI-based writing tools (Photo credit: Google)

Generative AI is the rage right now, and Google can't afford to be left behind. Now, the tech giant is introducing AI-backed features for its Workspace suite, which comprises Gmail, Chat, Docs, Meet, Slides, and Sheets. The new facilities are expected to make it easier for users to brainstorm, write, proofread, and rewrite their content.

What about their availability?

Though the AI-powered writing features are coming to the entire Workspace suite, they will first be seen on the Docs and Gmail applications. The US-based company claims that the "new generative AI experiences" will be rolled out to "trusted testers" throughout this year. However, in typical Google style, we don't know when these AI features will be available for public use.