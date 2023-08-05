Technology

OnePlus Open gets major design overhaul; suggest new renders

Written by Akash Pandey August 05, 2023 | 01:18 pm 2 min read

New renders suggest a wider aspect ratio (Photo credit: OnLeaks and Smartprix)

OnePlus has reportedly revamped the looks of OnePlus Open, as per Smartprix, who have acquired new renders from OnLeaks, based on pre-production unit visuals. The fresh images provide us with a new look at the upcoming foldable. The aspect ratio of inner/outer screens has been widened. The phone will offer more rounded corners, a new camera module, and a relocated selfie camera inside.

Here are the expected specifications

The OnePlus Open may sport a 7.8-inch/8.0-inch QHD+ main, and 6.3-inch/6.5-inch Full-HD+ outer screens, both supporting 120Hz refresh rate. It could feature 48MP (OIS) main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 64MP (OIS) periscope snappers. For selfies, 32MP and 20MP cameras are expected on outer and inner screens, respectively. It will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with up to 16GB RAM and at least 256GB storage.

The launch was previously expected on August 29

OnePlus has hit the pause button on the launch of its first foldable smartphone due to a change in display partner. Initially, the OnePlus Open was reportedly set to debut on August 29, but it has been pushed back a bit, according to Max Jambor. The units were supposed to ship with BOE panels; however, the company has now switched over to Samsung panels.