Technology

Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra launched in India at Rs. 90,000

Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra launched in India at Rs. 90,000

Written by Akash Pandey July 03, 2023 | 06:55 pm 2 min read

The RAZR 40 and RAZR 40 Ultra pack stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has launched its latest flip-style foldable smartphones—the RAZR 40 and RAZR 40 Ultra, in India. While the standard model targets mid-range buyers, the Ultra variant is aimed at flagship lovers. The devices will go on sale starting July 15 via Amazon but Prime members will be able to buy them on July 14. The handsets will take on Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip5.

The foldable phones have an aluminum frame

Design-wise, the RAZR 40 appears more like Galaxy Z Flip4, whereas the RAZR 40 Ultra sports a bigger, edge-to-edge cover screen, which even wraps the cameras. The devices offer IP52 splash-resistance. They are housed within an aluminum frame and their cover screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The Ultra model is slimmer (6.99mm v/s 7.35mm) and lighter (184.5g v/s 188.6) than RAZR 40.

The Ultra variant boasts 165Hz main display

The RAZR 40 and RAZR 40 Ultra offer a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ 10-bit LTPO pOLED flexible screen, supporting 144Hz and 165Hz refresh rates, respectively, with HDR10+, 413ppi pixel density and 1,400-nits maximum brightness. Outside, the RAZR 40 features a 60Hz, 1.5-inch OLED screen with 1,000-nits peak brightness. The RAZR 40 Ultra has a 144Hz, 3.6-inch HDR10+ certified pOLED screen with 1,100-nits peak brightness.

An optically stabilized primary camera is available on both

The RAZR 40 packs a 64MP (f/1.7, OIS) primary and a 13MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor. The RAZR 40 Ultra offers a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) main and a 13MP (f/2.2) 108-degree ultra-wide snapper. For selfies, the handsets offer a 32MP (f/2.4) camera on the inside. The Ultra model can shoot 4K videos at 60fps as opposed to the regular model's 30fps limitation.

The handsets support 30W wired charging

The RAZR 40 uses Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The RAZR 40 Ultra houses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. They come in an 8GB/256GB configuration. The handsets boot Android 13 out of the box. The RAZR 40 and 40 Ultra pack 4,200mAh and 3,800mAh batteries, respectively, with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging. Connectivity duties are handled by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

RAZR 40 and RAZR 40 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The RAZR 40 comes in Sage Green, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream. It costs Rs. 59,999. Buyers can avail a cashback of Rs. 5,000 via ICICI cards. The RAZR 40 Ultra, priced at Rs. 89,999, is offered in Viva Magenta and Infinite Black trims. ICICI Bank cardholders can get Rs. 7,000 off. It can be pre-booked starting today at Rs. 999.