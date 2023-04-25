Technology

Top camera-oriented smartphones of 2023: Check features and specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 25, 2023, 01:04 pm 4 min read

HONOR Magic5 Ultimate has an IP68 rating and an in-display fingerprint reader (Photo credit: HONOR)

The year 2023 is all about bigger and better camera sensors, improved shooting abilities, AI-based image enhancements, and of course the new circular modules housing the camera hardware. From Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to Xiaomi 13 Ultra, we have witnessed the launch of several camera-oriented smartphones that are worth talking about. Here, we have listed the best camera smartphones released this year.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 200MP (f/1.7, OIS) main shooter, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) portrait lens with 3x optical zoom, and 10MP (f/4.9, OIS) periscope camera with 10x optical zoom. For selfies, it offers a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera. The device can shoot 8K videos at 30fps via the rear setup. It now supports the Galaxy Enhance-X AI app.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2x curved panel with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, 1,750-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W wired and 15W/4.5W wireless/reverse wireless charging.

OPPO Find X6 Pro

The OPPO Find X6 Pro has a top-end, Hasselblad co-engineered camera setup featuring a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) 1-inch IMX989 primary sensor, 50MP (f/2.2) IMX890 ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP (f/2.6, OIS) IMX890 periscope telephoto shooter with a 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it features a 32MP (f/2.4) IMX709 front-facing camera. The phone can shoot 4K videos at 60fps via the rear setup.

OPPO Find X6 Pro gets a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) LTPO 3.0 AMOLED panel with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2,500-nits maximum brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, MariSilicon X ISP, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W/10W wireless/reverse-wireless charging.

HONOR Magic5 Ultimate

The HONOR Magic5 Ultimate settles for a 50MP (f/1.6, OIS) main camera, a 50MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide shooter, and a 50MP (f/3.0, OIS) periscope telephoto lens with a 3.5x optical zoom. On the front, it has a left-aligned pill-shaped cut-out, housing 12MP (f/2.4) primary camera and a ToF 3D sensor for biometrics/depth measurement. It has support for 4K videos at 60fps via the rear setup.

The HONOR Magic5 Ultimate flaunts a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1312x2848 pixels) LTPO OLED panel, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1,800-nits peak brightness, and 3D Nanocrystal Glass protection. It houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a C1 RF enhancement chip, discrete display and security chipsets, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. The phone packs a 5,450mAh battery, with 66W wired, 50W wireless, and reverse wired/wireless charging support.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra boasts LEICA-tuned sensors, consisting of a 50.3MP (f/4.0, OIS) 1.0-inch primary, 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) telephoto with 3.2x optical zoom, a 50MP (f/3.0, OIS) periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and ToF 3D sensor. Up front, it is fitted with a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie camera. It can shoot 8K videos at 24fps via the rear setup.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra gets a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) C7 LTPO 3.0 AMOLED panel, up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 2,600-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus. It is fueled by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 90W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging.