Apple's next-generation AirPods Pro could offer health monitoring, Type-C port

The upcoming earbuds could feature Type-C port instead of the proprietary Lightning port. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple is reportedly planning to bring in major improvements to its next-gen AirPods Pro. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming model could offer new health-focused features, including the ability to track the user's body temperature from the ear canal. It is also said to feature a Type-C port instead of the existing Lightning connector.

New earbuds could also perform hearing tests

According to Gurman, the upcoming AirPods Pro could pack in new health-monitoring sensors. The earbuds may also have the ability to perform hearing tests. The earbuds will play a variety of tones and sounds in order to screen the user's hearing capabilities. This feature will detect potential hearing problems in users, similar to how the ECG app on the Apple Watch detects heart conditions.

In-canal temperature measurements will be more accurate than skin-based reading

The new AirPods Pro will likely provide a more accurate assessment of body temperature via the user's ear canal. This method is more precise than skin-based temperature measurements, which Apple's Watch Series 8 can do. Additionally, the tech giant is reportedly working on the use of AirPods as hearing aids. However, it has not received regulatory approvals as of now.

New AirPods Pro will also switch to Type-C

While the health-related features are under development and may take quite some time to see the light of day, a more immediate change expected on the next-gen AirPods Pro is the arrival of the Type-C port for the charging case. This change is already planned for the upcoming iPhone 15 series to comply with the European Union's "common charger" rule.

Apple announced several features for AirPods Pro at WWDC event

During the recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event, Apple announced several features for the existing AirPod range. These include the Adaptive Audio feature and the much-awaited functionality to mute and unmute calls via the earbud stem. The former can modulate between noise cancellation and transparency modes based on the surrounding environment. Other features include Personalized Volume as well as Conversation Awareness.

Next-generation earbuds could be introduced later this year

The AirPods Pro 3rd generation is expected to be introduced in the fall of this year, alongside the iPhone 15 range. Gurman also mentioned that Apple might slash the prices of entry-level AirPods, making them more affordable. At present, the range starts at Rs. 14,900.