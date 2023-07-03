Technology

NASA's skywatching tips: Top astronomical events to view this July

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 03, 2023 | 05:09 pm 3 min read

This month is the best time to view the Milky Way (Photo credit: NASA)

Starting with the year's first supermoon tonight, there are a couple of stunning celestial spectacles bound to grace the skies this July. While we will get to see Venus, Mars, and other planets and bright stars, there's one event, in particular, you shouldn't miss out on. This month is the best time to spot the bright core of our Milky Way galaxy, per NASA.

A full moon will grace the night sky tonight

Tonight, we will see the Moon shining in all its glory. July's full moon, called the Buck Supermoon, will be the brightest we have seen this year. It is the first of the four supermoons we will see in 2023. Interestingly, the Moon will lie about 22,539km closer to Earth today. Supermoons appear larger than usual full moons but that change is barely noticeable.

The heart of our home galaxy is visible throughout July

The beautiful core of the Milky Way galaxy will be visible all through the month. As soon as it gets completely dark, look toward the southern skies and you can see a "faint, diagonal band of light," comprising stars and dark clouds of dust that form the heart of our home galaxy. Make sure you are away from bright city lights.

Mars and Venus are visible after sunset on all days

Mars will appear dimmest for the year in July and August. Throughout July, the Red Planet will be seen along with Venus in the western sky after sunset. The duo appeared to edge closer to each other in June and will now be seen moving further away and dipping lower in the night sky as the month progresses.

Mars will come close to Regulus star on July 9-10

In the second week of July, Mars will form a close pairing with the bright blue-white Regulus star. The duo will be at their closest on July 9-10. The difference in their colors can easily be distinguished or you can use binoculars for better views.

Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible throughout the month

Saturn and Jupiter will be visible late at night and in the early morning all through July. The bright Fomalhaut star can be spotted lying roughly halfway between Saturn and the southern horizon. You can use skywatching apps like Stellarium to track the cosmic bodies. On July 11, Jupiter will lie right beneath the crescent moon in the eastern sky before sunrise.

Cresent moon lies next to Mars on July 20

Look out for the grouping of the crescent moon, Mars, and Venus after sunset in the western sky on July 20. The crescent moon will be seen right next to Mars and Venus will lie beneath the two, low in the sky, per NASA.

New moon falls on July 18

Lastly, mark your calendars for July 18. New moon falls on this date and it could be the perfect time in the month for stargazing. The moonlight will not interfere with your viewing and the dark skies provide a good opportunity to observe faint stars. It may also be the best time to observe the Milky Way galaxy.