App sideloading: Why Apple iOS 17 may offer this feature

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 18, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

Apple could introduce sideloading with iOS 17 (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple might allow users to sideload apps, which will permit users to download apps outside its official App Store, in the future. Reportedly, the company might bring in the new functionality with the upcoming iOS 17 software update. The tech giant has had to break away from its closed app distribution system in view of the change in European regulations.

Apple is working on overhauling its software to incorporate the sideloading functionality, according to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg. We might see related announcements of the new iOS 17 update at the upcoming Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), which is set to start in June. At the WWDC 2023 event, the tech giant is expected to unveil new hardware and software-related developments.

What do the new European regulations entail?

As per the EU's Digital Market Act (DMA), tech companies have been compelled to grant access to alternative app stores. This would allow users to download apps from different sources and give developers an option for app distribution. But, it is unclear if Apple would allow sideloading with iOS 17 or if it is only making software changes that would support sideloading in future.

What does the iOS 17 update have in store?

The upcoming iOS 17 update is also expected to bring in several "nice to have" features along with the customary bug fixes, security enhancements, and performance updates, among others. If reports are to the believed, prominent changes are being made to the Control Center. However, it is uncertain what exactly these new features and changes would be.

Which devices will be compatible with iOS 17?

Per MacRumors, iOS 17 could also implement features supporting Apple's much-anticipated mixed reality handset. The latest operating system is also expected to offer support for next-generation CarPlay. There is not much information regarding which devices will be compatible with the new update. Fresh rumors suggest devices that have been updated to iOS 16 may get iOS 17 support as well.

When will the WWDC event be held?

Apple's WWDC 2023 event will be held from June 5 to June 9. The June 5 program will be broadcasted on several platforms including Apple TV and Apple's official website.