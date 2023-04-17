Technology

Apple 15-inch MacBook Air coming soon: What to expect

The new MacBook Air will house an M2-like chipset

Apple is gearing up for the WWDC 2023 keynote event, where it may unveil a range of hardware and software products. The company might also announce a 15.0-inch MacBook Air with an M2-like chip, suggests Bloomberg's new report. The device is expected to offer performance similar to the current models but on a bigger and higher resolution screen.

The WWDC 2023 is all set to begin on June 5.

Even though Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset is probably going to be the main attraction, the brand won't pass up the chance to reveal other products at the event.

Going by the developer logs, Apple seems to have begun testing new MacBook Air with third-party apps from the App Store.

A screen resolution similar to MacBook Pro is anticipated

The new MacBook Air may retain the aluminum chassis, a backlit keyboard, a Force Touch trackpad, and a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. However, we may see a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina screen with True Tone technology, instead of a regular 13.6-inch display. It'll have a native resolution of 1964x3024 pixels like the 14.0-inch MacBook Pro but with less sharpness to differentiate the two line-ups.

The laptop's base configuration may have 8GB of RAM

The chipset of the new MacBook Air has been spotted in the logs with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, which is on par with the M2 chip. The laptop is also getting 8GB of base configuration. The device has the model identifier "Mac 15.3," and it will be running macOS 14, which is tipped to be announced at WWDC alongside iOS 17.

The panel production for 15-inch MacBook Air started in February

The first rumors of a larger MacBook Air surfaced in 2021. However, recently, analyst Ross Young shared a tweet with his subscribers revealing the accelerated production of 15.0-inch display panels in recent months. Young stated that the production of panels for the larger-screened 15.0-inch MacBook Air began in February and surged in March. Another ramp-up is all set for April.

What about its availability?

The release date for the 15.0-inch MacBook Air is still unclear, but it is likely to be revealed at WWDC, which starts on June 5. According to Mark Gurman, Apple is also developing an updated version of the 13.0-inch MacBook Air.