Apple announces M2-powered MacBook Pro and Mac mini: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 18, 2023, 12:59 pm 3 min read

The devices will go on sale on January 24 (Photo credit: Apple)

Cupertino tech giant Apple has introduced its 2023 MacBook Pro and Mac mini. The former is available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes and is backed by the next-generation M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. Meanwhile, the Mac mini looks similar to its predecessor and is fueled by M2/M2 Pro processors. The MacBooks and Mac mini start at Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 59,900, respectively.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 versions of the MacBook Pro and Mac mini offer better performance and longer battery life in comparison to their predecessors.

Both devices are backed by the company's latest M2 chip, and showcase Apple's commitment to moving away from the usage of Intel processors in its gadgets.

Whether the duo is successful in attracting buyers remains to be seen.

The MacBook Pro sports a FaceTime HD camera

The 2023 MacBook Pro looks similar to its predecessor, featuring an aluminum body, a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a Touch ID fingerprint reader. The device gets a 14.2-inch (3024x1964 pixels) Liquid Retina XDR display with 254ppi pixel density. Another variant with a 16.2-inch screen (3456x2244 pixels) is also available. It has the same pixel density.

It gets three Thunderbolt 4 ports

For I/O, the 2023 MacBook Pro provides three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port with up to 8K display out support, an SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 charging port, and a headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The laptop gets up to 8TB of storage

The 2023 MacBook Pro is powered by an M2 Pro/M2 Max chipset. It comes paired with up to 96GB of RAM and up to 8TB of onboard SSD storage. It runs on macOS Ventura and delivers up to 22 hours of battery life on the 16-inch variant packing a 100Wh battery. The laptop comes with a six-speaker sound system and studio-quality microphones.

Here's a look at the 2023 Mac mini

Mac mini has a boxy design with a silver finish. The device gets an M2/M2 Pro chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. It supports up to three displays (two displays 6K/60Hz and one 4K/60Hz) or a single 8K display. An HDMI port, a headphone jack, an ethernet port, two USB-A ports, and Thunderbolt 4 ports are offered.

2023 MacBook Pro and Mac mini: Pricing and availability

In India, the 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs. 2 lakh, while the 16-inch version begins at Rs. 2.5 lakh. Meanwhile, the new Mac mini with an M2 chip begins at Rs. 59,900, and the model with an M2 Pro processor starts at Rs. 1.3 lakh. Bookings for the devices are open and the sales will commence from January 24.