SpaceX Starship launch attempt postponed: Here's why

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 17, 2023, 07:12 pm 1 min read

SpaceX is yet to announce the next date for Starship's maiden test flight

SpaceX has called off the first launch attempt of Starship, the world's most powerful rocket. The decision to scrub the test flight came minutes before lift-off due to pressurization issues in one of the Stage 1 valves. There will not be another launch attempt today. There will be a gap of around 48 hours before the company plans to launch the Starship again.

A frozen pressurant valve played spoilsport