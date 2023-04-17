Technology
SpaceX Starship launch attempt postponed: Here's why
Apr 17, 2023, 07:12 pm 1 min read
SpaceX has called off the first launch attempt of Starship, the world's most powerful rocket. The decision to scrub the test flight came minutes before lift-off due to pressurization issues in one of the Stage 1 valves. There will not be another launch attempt today. There will be a gap of around 48 hours before the company plans to launch the Starship again.
A frozen pressurant valve played spoilsport
