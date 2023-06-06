Technology

Apple AirPods to get Adaptive Audio feature: What is it

Apple AirPods to get Adaptive Audio feature: What is it

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 06, 2023, 06:36 pm 3 min read

The Adaptive Audio feature will start rolling out later this year (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple's primary highlight for WWDC 2023, was the Vision Pro headset. The company also made several announcements related to its next-generation OS line-up at the software-focused event. Interestingly, the tech giant did not forget the AirPods, and previewed Adaptive Audio, along with seamless switching, and more for its TWS wearables. Here's how the new features will make the earbuds much smarter.

Why does this story matter?

Apple has followed its long tradition of announcing new software features for the AirPods at its WWDC keynote.

The updates discussed at this year's event focus on improving audio quality, fixing bugs, and enhancing existing features on the AirPods.

While the AirPods developer beta is now available for subscribers, the new features will only be available to the general public later this year.

Adaptive Audio for an intelligent mix of ANC, Transparency modes

Apple took a bit of time to announce an AirPods software update list at WWDC. The AirPods Pro 2 is getting "Adaptive Audio," which will provide a dynamic mix of ANC and Transparency modes based on the surroundings. Using external noise, the new ability determines the required amount of audio mix. It either improves voice capture for conversations or reduces noise for loud engines.

The feature will appear in the audio settings menu/shortcut

The Adaptive Audio feature for AirPods Pro 2 will be available starting later this year. Once rolled out, your iPhone will show an "Adaptive Audio" option in the audio settings for paired AirPods, beside ANC and Transparency modes. When enabled, the earbuds will continuously monitor the environment and adjust ANC and Transparency modes to allow for an optimal listening experience.

Personalized Volume, Automatic Switching for seamless pairing

The Personalized Volume feature will fine-tune the Adaptive Audio when it's in use. It uses machine learning to understand the user's environment (and even listening preferences over time) and conditions or fine-tunes the media experience accordingly. Apple has also announced a faster switching experience for AirPods with the Automatic Switching feature, which will reduce the connection time, and aid in quick, more reliable pairing.

Conversation Awareness

It's quite appreciable that Apple is updating its earbuds with several new features. One of the announcements was related to Conversation Awareness. When you start speaking while wearing the AirPods Pro 2, the new facility will lower the media volume and enhance the voices up front. The background noise will also be reduced as soon as conversations begin.

Mute/Unmute for other AirPods models

Apple has also introduced a new Mute/Unmute feature to the older first-generation AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, and AirPods Max. Simply press the stem (or use Digital Crown on AirPods Max) to mute or unmute your microphone during calls.