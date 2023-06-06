Technology

How Apple Vision Pro will revolutionize AR/VR segment

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 06, 2023

Apple Vision Pro has over 5,000 patents (Photo credit: Apple)

After years of anticipation, Apple finally announced its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset at its annual WWDC conference. The headset comes with the promise of making AR/VR and spatial computing mainstream. Vision Pro offers to merge the real and digital like never before, but how it will perform in the real world still remains a question. Let's see what it means for AR/VR industry.

Why does this story matter?

Apple is no stranger to creating history with its products. From the Mac that redefined personal computing to iPhones that helped mobile computing take a leap, the company is known for reinventing product categories.

The Vision Pro is another attempt at that. The device looks better than anything we have ever seen.

But is that enough to revolutionize the still-nascent AR/VR space?

The device looks like a pair of ski goggles

Before we get into the impact of Vision Pro on the AR/VR industry, let's understand what the device is all about. For starters, it looks like a pair of ski goggles a Bond villain might use. The headset has an aluminum frame and a glass front. It is powered by the new visionOS and houses an M2 chip alongside an R1 coprocessor.

The headset has passthrough mode and 3D cameras

The Vision Pro is packed with a slew of features. Primarily an AR device, it can be used with eyes, hands, and voice. The headset has 4K displays for each eye, five sensors, and 12 cameras. The device has a passthrough mode that lets people see the real world in full color. It also allows capturing 180-degree videos in 3D with spatial audio.

Vision Pro can resonate with broader public

Apple's Vision Pro has been years in the making. From the first look, it is clear the device has justified the anticipation surrounding it. AR and VR developers have been trying to find something that resonates with the larger public. However, they haven't been able to do so. The Vision Pro, with over 5,000 patents, aims to be the answer to that search.

Apple has put the focus back on AR/VR

In the VR space, the only standout product has been the Meta Quest. The company is now bullish with its latest offering, the Quest 3 Pro. However, Meta does not have the digital ecosystem Apple has. And that is the biggest advantage of Vision Pro. With the company promising iPhone and iPad apps on Vision Pro, the public focus is on AR/VR.

Vision Pro is set to make AR/VR segment competitive

The price point is expected to be a roadblock for Vision Pro. It carries an eye-watering price tag of $3,499. However, it isn't surprising. Especially considering the laundry list of features in Vision Pro and high-tech hardware. It may not trigger a mass appeal initially, but it provides an incentive for developers to come up with compatible apps and manufacturers to make competitive products.