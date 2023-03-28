Auto

How to upgrade your driving experience with Apple CarPlay

Apple CarPlay was introduced in 2014 (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple CarPlay was introduced by Cupertino tech giant Apple to deliver access to your favorite apps and seamless smartphone connectivity, in bikes and cars. First released in March 2014, the facility was made available on iPhones running iOS 7.1 or later. The facility is offered by over 70 automakers and is available in over 35 countries, including India and China. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

In today's world, using smartphones has become commonplace to stay connected with others.

However, using a phone while driving a vehicle is extremely unsafe.

This is where Apple CarPlay comes to the rescue. Users can enjoy several benefits of their iPhones while keeping their eyes on the road ahead.

Google's Android Auto also performs a similar function.

What is Apple CarPlay?

Apple describes the CarPlay as a "smarter, safer way to use your iPhone while you drive." Once the feature is enabled, users can make calls, listen to the music of their choice, get directions, and also send/receive messages, all from a built-in display in their bike or car. CarPlay also works with the dials, knobs, and buttons in the vehicle.

History of CarPlay

Apple unveiled CarPlay in March 2014 at the Geneva International Motor Show, and its usage became widespread in the summer of 2015. The following year, wireless CarPlay support was implemented by BMW and many automakers like Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz soon followed suit.

How to connect iPhone to CarPlay?

To use Apple CarPlay, the iPhone has to be linked to the infotainment system via the USB port or wirelessly through Bluetooth/Wi-Fi. On vehicles that support wireless CarPlay, ensure that they are in wireless or Bluetooth pairing mode. Next, on your iPhone, head to Settings > General > CarPlay, and select Available Cars. Choose your vehicle to activate the facility on your handset.

Features of Apple CarPlay

Apple CarPlay supports Siri voice assistant. It allows users to make calls, listen to voicemails, send audio messages, and play their favorite music. Siri also announces incoming messages and users can speak to reply. Access to the calendar, maps for navigation (including third-party ones), and several other apps including WhatsApp, Spotify, and Audible are also offered. Users can also personalize how the apps appear.