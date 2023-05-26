Technology

Motorola Edge 40 v/s POCO F5: Which smartphone is better

The Motorola Edge 40 has been introduced in the Indian market for Rs. 29,999. At this price point, the handset takes on the POCO F5, which recently went on sale in the country. Both smartphones bear an interesting set of features and specifications. Here's our head-on comparison between the two to help you find the right one.

The Motorola Edge 40 and POCO F5 sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and thin bezels. While the former enjoys an IP68 rating, the latter offers IP53-rated dust and water resistance. The Motorola model has an in-display fingerprint scanner as opposed to POCO F5's side-mounted biometric reader. Also, the Edge 40 is slimmer (7.49mm v/s 7.98mm) and lighter (167g v/s 181g) than F5.

The Motorola Edge 40 provides a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ 8-bit pOLED curved display, while the POCO F5 has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ 12-bit AMOLED panel. The Edge 40 has a faster refresh rate (144Hz v/s 120Hz), better response rate (360Hz v/s 240Hz), and higher peak brightness (1,200-nits v/s 1,000-nits) than F5. Both support HDR10+ certification but POCO's offering comes with Dolby Vision and better display protection.

The Motorola Edge 40 sports a 50MP (f/1.4, OIS) main camera and a 13MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide lens. In comparison, the POCO F5 has a 64MP (f/1.79, OIS) primary, 8MP (f/2.2) 119-degree ultra-wide, and 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies, the Edge 40 has a higher resolution 32MP (f/2.4) camera than F5's 16MP (f/2.4) shooter.

The Edge 40 houses Dimensity 8020 chip, with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The POCO F5 is backed by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. The Edge 50 has a 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging whereas F5 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging.

The Motorola Edge 40 costs Rs. 29,999 for its sole 8GB/256GB variant. It will go on sale via Flipkart from May 30. The POCO F5 is available for purchase at Rs. 29,999 for its 8GB/256GB variant. The 12GB/256GB model is priced at Rs. 33,999. Buyers can avail Rs. 3,000 discount via HDFC and ICICI Bank cards, making the device more affordable.

If you are looking for a performance-oriented smartphone with a good display, solid hardware, dedicated thermal solution, faster RAM format, and a bigger battery, go for the POCO F5. However, if gaming is not your key concern, then Moto Edge 40 is a good option with IP68 rated build, smooth display, better main camera, stock OS experience, and wireless charging.