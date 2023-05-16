Technology

POCO F5 goes on sale in India: Should you buy

POCO F5 goes on sale in India: Should you buy

Written by Akash Pandey May 16, 2023, 02:39 pm 3 min read

POCO F5 houses X-axis linear vibration motor and 3,725mm2 VC Cooling chamber

The POCO F5 is now available for purchase in India through Flipkart. It starts at Rs. 29,999 for its base 8GB/256GB model. Buyers can avail a tempting bank offer and exchange discount on their purchase. The phone bears a high-quality display, along with a potent hardware configuration, making it a solid offering under Rs. 30,000. However, should you really consider it? Let's find out.

The device is equipped with dual stereo speakers

The POCO F5 has a top-centered punch-hole cutout along with slim and symmetrical bezels. It has an IR Blaster and a 3.5mm jack on the top. The handset sports a right-mounted volume rocker and a power button-embedded fingerprint reader. At the back, it offers three cut-outs for cameras. Dimensions-wise, it is 7.9mm thick and weighs 181g. The phone packs Dolby Atmos-powered dual stereo speakers.

It sports a 12-bit AMOLED screen with Dolby Vision support

The POCO F5 boasts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED panel with segment-leading 12-bit color depth. It enjoys up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 240Hz touch response rate, and Dolby Vision. The device offers 1,000-nits of peak brightness, which is helpful during usage under direct sunlight. It also gets 1,920Hz PWM dimming. The screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5.

The handset gets a 64MP main camera with OIS

The POCO F5 has a 64MP (f/1.79, OIS) primary shooter, 8MP (f/2.2) 119-degree ultra-wide snapper, and 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, along with an LED flash. For selfies, it features a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

A powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor is onboard

The POCO F5 is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, which is equivalent to a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, in terms of performance. It gets LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage formats. The handset boots Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top. It houses a 5,000mAh battery, with 67W Type-C fast-charging. The 5G phone supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS.

POCO F5: Pricing and offers

The POCO F5 is priced at Rs. 29,999 for its 8GB/256GB variant. However, the upper-end 12GB/256GB model costs Rs. 33,999. The device is now up for grabs via Flipkart in Carbon Black, Electric Blue, and Snowstorm White colorways. Buyers can avail Rs. 3,000 bank discount.

Should you buy the new POCO F-series handset?

The POCO F5 is a no-brainer deal for anyone planning to get a powerful smartphone under Rs. 30,000. Additionally, the current discount/bank offer makes the device even more worth considering. The handset offers a premium on-screen experience, multiple photography modes, Dolby features, flagship-level performance, and a long-lasting battery with fast-charging. It can handle all your gaming and load-intensive workflows.