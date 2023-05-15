Technology

Why OnePlus Pad is better than Google Pixel Tablet

Written by Akash Pandey May 15, 2023

The OnePlus Pad runs Android 13 OS with OxygenOS 13.1 on top

The Pixel Tablet is Google's first tablet in years. It has a good display, a flagship-grade Tensor G2 chipset, a decent battery life, and a bundled dock that converts the device into a smart display for various use cases. The slate is ideal for day-to-day tasks. However, OnePlus Pad seems far more capable than the Pixel Tablet. Here's why.

Reason #1: It has a better, more practical screen

The Pixel Tablet is a conventional model with a 16:9 aspect ratio, whereas OnePlus Pad has an industry-first 7:5 aspect ratio, favorable for e-book readers, digital artists, and gamers. The Pixel Tablet gets an aluminum body with nano-ceramic coating and a power-button-embedded fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus Pad has an aluminum unibody. It lacks a fingerprint scanner but supports stylus and keyboard.

Reason #2: You get a smooth 144Hz display

The Pixel Tablet offers a 10.95-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) IPS-level LCD touchscreen. In comparison, the OnePlus Pad boasts an 11.61-inch 2.8K (2000x2800 pixels) IPS-level LCD touch panel with Dolby Vision support. The devices offer 500-nits of brightness. However, the OnePlus Pad has a faster refresh rate (up to 144Hz v/s 60Hz) and higher pixel density (296ppi v/s 276ppi) than Pixel Tablet.

Reason #3: It can shoot 4K videos

The Pixel Tablet packs an 8MP image sensor on the front and rear with an 84-degree field-of-view. Being Google's proprietary tablet, it enjoys several Pixel-exclusive camera features as well. It can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps. In comparison, the OnePlus Pad has a 13MP at the back and an 8MP camera on the front. The device is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps.

Reason #4: A bigger battery and more RAM/storage

The Pixel Tablet houses a Tensor G2 processor, with Titan M2 security co-processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB storage options. It packs a 27Wh battery that is chargeable via the bundled charging/speaker dock or Type-C port. The OnePlus Pad is fueled by Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It draws fuel from a 9,510mAh battery, supporting 67W fast charging.

Reason #5: You can enjoy music in Dolby Atmos

The Pixel Tablet has built-in Chromecast, quad speakers, and three microphones. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The OnePlus Pad packs quad speakers too. However, it also provides Dolby Atmos audio support. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 are available for connectivity needs.

Reason #6: It is cheaper than Pixel Tablet

The Pixel Tablet is up for pre-order in Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose colorways. It is priced at $499 (nearly Rs. 41,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/256GB model costs $599 (around Rs. 49,300). It will be shipped starting June 20. The OnePlus Pad can be purchased at Rs. 37,999 for its 8GB/128GB variant. The upper-end 12GB/256GB model is available at Rs. 39,999.