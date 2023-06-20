Technology

This is how OnePlus's maiden foldable phone will look like

Written by Akash Pandey June 20, 2023 | 07:08 pm 3 min read

The OnePlus V Fold will offer an aluminum frame (Photo credit: OnLeaks and Smartprix)

OnePlus will soon introduce its first-ever foldable smartphone, the OnePlus V Fold. While the brand has remained silent on the details, trusted industry-insider @Onleaks, in collaboration with Smartprix, has revealed the device's renders, showcasing the complete design. The foldable handset will offer a faux leather back, an Alert Slider, a power-button-embedded fingerprint reader, and a circular camera island with Hasselblad branding.

Why does this story matter?

OnePlus is gearing up to join the foldable smartphone space. In March 2023 (at the Cloud 11 event), the brand shared an official teaser for the foldable phone, stating its release in the third quarter of 2023. The OEM hasn't revealed any specifics of its device yet. However, thanks to OnLeaks and Smartprix, we now know what it will look like.

The phone will include an Alert Slider

The OnePlus V Fold will offer an inward folding design, thin bezels, a top-centered punch-hole cutout on the cover screen, a left-aligned cut-out on the inside, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It may have an OPPO Find N2-like hinge mechanism. The device will sport a faux leather finish. Renders also suggest an Alert Slider and a triple speaker system on the folding phone.

It could be a re-badged OPPO Find N3

Previous leak claimed that OnePlus V Fold will be a re-badged OPPO Find N3, for the global markets. The device may feature an 8.0-inch QHD+ AMOLED main display and a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED outer screen. Both panels could get a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus might debut the foldable in two or more colors. An IP rating is not expected.

It'll boast a periscope camera

As per the renders, the OnePlus V Fold will have a raised circular camera island, featuring triple cameras and Hasselblad branding. Interestingly, the images also confirm the presence of a periscope lens. The handset may offer 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 main camera, 48MP ultra-wide lens, and 32MP (OIS) periscope snapper. A 32MP punch-hole selfie camera is expected on the inner and outer screens.

The device is expected to boot Android 14

The OnePlus V Fold is tipped to use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It may come paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The handset might ship with Android 14-based Oxygen OS. Under the hood, expect it to have a 4,800mAh battery with 100W Type-C fast-charging. Details on wireless charging support are scarce at the moment.

OnePlus V Fold: Availability

The OnePlus V Fold will debut sometime in Q3 2023. Now that we also have the renders, expect an official launch date announcement from the brand very soon.