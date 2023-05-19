Technology

OnePlus Fold's key specifications revealed in latest leak

Written by Akash Pandey May 19, 2023, 06:56 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus Fold will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC (Representative image)

OnePlus will introduce its first-ever foldable smartphone in the third quarter of this year. The brand recently trademarked the "OnePlus V Fold" moniker. Now, according to tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus Fold will be identical to OPPO Find N3 in terms of design, folding mechanism, and features. It will draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Here's everything we know.

OnePlus Fold will likely be a rebranded OPPO Find N3

Going by the latest tip-off, OnePlus is once again planning to use OPPO's technology. The OnePlus Fold will be the brand's first foldable device and the company's loyal fans expected it to be anything but another rebadged product. However, "resource sharing" has been a theme for OnePlus of late. The OnePlus Pad is the most recent example, which is a rebranded OPPO Pad 2.

The device will have 120Hz OLED screens

The OnePlus Fold will have an inward-folding design, dual displays, and a side-mounted or in-display fingerprint reader. The handset will feature an 8.0-inch QHD+ OLED primary display. On the outside, there will be a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ screen. It is expected to arrive in at least two color variants. Similar parameters will be applicable to the OPPO Find N3 as well.

A 32MP periscope camera will be onboard

The OnePlus Fold will have a triple camera arrangement, featuring a 50MP, optically-stabilized main camera, joined by a 48MP ultra-wide lens and a 32MP periscope snapper. It will have a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera on the inside as well as outside.

The phone will support 80W fast-charging

The OnePlus Fold will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The handset is likely to boot Android 14 with ColorOS/Oxygen OS on top. Under the hood, the phone will have a 4,800mAh dual-cell battery with support for 80W fast-charging. There's no information on the availability of wireless charging.

OnePlus Fold: Pricing

The price and availability details of the OnePlus Fold will be revealed at the time of its launch, which has been confirmed to happen in Q3 2023. The phone will go against the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 in the international market.