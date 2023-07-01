Technology

OnePlus Nord 3 v/s OnePlus 11R: Check differences

Written by Akash Pandey July 01, 2023 | 03:15 pm 3 min read

The Nord 3 will pack dual stereo speakers (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus recently introduced the 11R in the Indian smartphone market. The brand is now gearing up for another flagship killer, the Nord 3. The launch of the device is just around the corner, and soon we will have yet another feature-rich OnePlus phone in the mid-range segment. Here's how Nord 3 will differ from 11R in terms of specifications and pricing.

The Nord 3 will sport an Alert Slider

The Nord 3 will get a top-centered punch-hole, ​an Alert Slider, and an in-display fingerprint scanner, like the 11R. The Nord 3 will be slimmer (8.15mm v/s 8.7mm) and lighter (191.5g v/s 204g) than the 11R. At the back, it will have two cutouts and dual LED flash units. The 11R has a circular module with a base, melting into the frame.

The upcoming OnePlus model will be akin to 11R display-wise

The Nord 3 will sport a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, similar to the 11R. The 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, 1,440Hz PWM Dimming, HDR10+, and 1,450-nits of higher peak brightness will remain common across both models.

A 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor will be on board

The Nord 3 will have a 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and 2MP macro shooter, along with dual LED flash modules. The 11R features a 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the Nord 3 should house a 16MP camera, akin to the 11R.

The Nord 3 will retain LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage

The Nord 3 will house a Dimensity 9000 SoC, as opposed to 11R, which uses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage will be retained on Nord 3. Also, it'll boot Android 13-based OxygenOS like 11R. The Nord 3 will pack a 5,000mAh battery, like 11R, but with marginally slower charging (80W v/s 100W).

OnePlus Nord 3, 11R: Pricing and availability

As per the recent tip-off, the Nord 3 will be offered in 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB configurations, which will cost Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively. The pre-bookings for the device may begin on July 5, right after the launch. The 11R is retailing at Rs. 39,999 for its 8GB/128GB variant. Its upper-end 16GB/256GB trim is priced at Rs. 44,999.

Should you wait for the Nord 3?

The Nord 3 could be an instant hit in the Indian market if priced competitively. Upon launch, it'll take on the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 Pro. If you want a more reasonably-priced OnePlus offering than the existing flagship killer, the 11R, you need to wait for the Nord 3. The feature-rich phone is capable of handling your gaming sessions, photography, and other day-to-day tasks.