ASUS ROG Phone 7, 7 Pro revealed in leaked renders

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 10, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

The ROG Phone 7 and 7 Pro are expected to get 720Hz touch sampling rate

ASUS will unveil the ROG Phone 7 series on April 13. Ahead of the launch, tipster Evan Blass has revealed renders for ROG Phone 7 and 7 Pro models. The handsets are getting a slightly tweaked rear panel, compared to their predecessors. The Phone 7 and 7 Pro will look identical, provided the latter will get an additional display on the back.

Why does this story matter?

The launch of the ROG Phone 7 series is still a few days away. However, the line-up's images and specifications have already been leaked online.

The upcoming gaming smartphones from ASUS will boast an industry-leading high refresh rate screen, impressive UI features, Qualcomm's latest flagship chip, a giant battery pack, and a range of new-age features.

They'll be announced for global markets including India.

A 165Hz AMOLED screen is expected for both models

The ROG Phone 7 and 7 Pro will sport a futuristic design, a selfie camera on the top bezel, and a fingerprint reader concealed under the display. On the rear, the Pro model will have an RGB Vision secondary screen. The handsets are tipped to get a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED panel, with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and Corning's Gorilla Glass protection.

The devices could feature a 50MP primary camera

The ROG Phone 7 series may get a 50MP main shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, a 12MP selfie camera is expected on both models. They should be capable of recording 8K videos at 24fps.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will be onboard

The ROG Phone 7 line-up will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, mated with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. We anticipate up to 18GB of RAM and at least 512GB of onboard storage. The devices will boot Android 13 OS and ROG UI baked on top. Under the hood, they could get a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

The smartphones are arriving on April 13

The ROG Phone 7 series is expected to start at around $580 (nearly Rs. 47,500). However, the exact price will be revealed at the time of the launch which is set for April 13 for the global markets.