Judge tosses Alec Baldwin's defamation lawsuit against 'Rust' case prosecutors

A New Mexico judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by actor Alec Baldwin against prosecutors and sheriff's officials for "malicious abuse of process, intentional spoliation of evidence, defamation, and violation of the New Mexico Civil Rights Act." The lawsuit was in relation to the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of his Western film Rust . Judge Casey Fitch dismissed Baldwin's January complaint on Wednesday, citing a lack of "significant action" in the case over the past 180 days.

Legal action Baldwin accused officials of defamation, malicious abuse of process Baldwin had filed the lawsuit in January, accusing special prosecutor Kari Morrissey, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, Santa Fe County law enforcement investigators, and other public officials of abuse of process, defamation, and mishandling of evidence. The lawsuit alleged that these officials conspired to create a criminal case against him for political and personal gain when they charged him with manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Next steps Lawsuit could be refiled within next 30 days Baldwin's attorney, Luke Nikas, has said that they are currently in good-faith settlement discussions with the parties involved in the lawsuit. He added that they will be refiling the case within 30 days if these discussions do not yield a favorable outcome. The judge's one-page order allows any party in the lawsuit to seek reinstatement within this time frame.

Case update Involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin dismissed last year A charge of involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin was dismissed at trial last year. This dismissal came after allegations that police and prosecutors had withheld evidence from the defense. The trial was also disrupted by revelations that ammunition linked to Hutchins's death had been brought into the Santa Fe County sheriff's office months earlier by a man who said it could be related to her killing.