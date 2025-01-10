Alec Baldwin files lawsuit for 'malicious prosecution' over 'Rust' shooting
What's the story
Renowned actor Alec Baldwin has filed a civil lawsuit for "malicious prosecution" and civil rights violations over the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday in a Santa Fe state district court, comes after a judge dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in July related to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins's death.
Baldwin has also accused prosecutors and investigators of defamation, alleging they intentionally mishandled evidence during the investigation.
Legal action
Baldwin's lawsuit targets prosecutors and investigators
Baldwin's lawsuit names a number of defendants, including special prosecutor Kari Morrissey, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, three investigators from the Santa Fe County sheriff's office, and the county board of commissioners.
The suit claims that the parties tried to hold Baldwin responsible for the actions and mistakes of others, "regardless of the evidence or the law."
It also implies that prosecutors and investigators targeted him for professional or political gain.
Trial disruption
Baldwin's trial was disrupted by ammunition evidence
Baldwin's trial faced disruption in March when a man delivered ammunition to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, claiming it might be linked to Hutchins's death.
Prosecutors dismissed this evidence as irrelevant and unrelated, while Baldwin's lawyers accused investigators of "burying" the evidence in a separate case folder.
This led to a successful motion for dismissal by Baldwin's legal team.
Prosecutor Morrissey revealed that she had known about Baldwin's potential lawsuit since October 2023 and was prepared for court proceedings.
Immunity challenge
Baldwin's lawsuit challenges prosecutors' immunity
Baldwin's lawsuit argues that prosecutors should not have immunity in their official roles.
This claim follows the state attorney general's decision not to appeal the dismissal of charges against Baldwin, effectively closing the case in December.
Separately, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's weapons supervisor, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter last year and is serving a maximum of 18 months at a state penitentiary.
Damage claims
Baldwin seeks damages amid post-trial litigation
Baldwin's claim also targets a special prosecutor who initially led the investigation.
He is seeking unspecified punitive damages, compensatory damages, attorneys' fees, and interest. This lawsuit is part of a series of legal actions following the trial.
Meanwhile, Baldwin has resumed his comic appearances on Saturday Night Live and is reportedly planning a family reality TV show with his wife Hilaria, and their seven children.