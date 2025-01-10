What's the story

Renowned actor Alec Baldwin has filed a civil lawsuit for "malicious prosecution" and civil rights violations over the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in a Santa Fe state district court, comes after a judge dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in July related to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins's death.

Baldwin has also accused prosecutors and investigators of defamation, alleging they intentionally mishandled evidence during the investigation.