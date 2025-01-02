Summarize Simplifying... In short Contrary to rumors, the makers of the action film 'Vidaamuyarchi' have not received a ₹150cr plagiarism notice. The speculation arose due to perceived similarities between the film's teaser and scenes from 'Breakdown', but insiders insist this is purely coincidental.

The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and featuring a star-studded cast, has delayed its release due to "unavoidable circumstances". Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Vidaamuyarchi' is currently in production

No, 'Vidaamuyarchi' makers didn't receive ₹150cr plagiarism notice from Hollywood

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:23 pm Jan 02, 202512:23 pm

What's the story In a recent interview with Zoom, a source close to the production of Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi denied having received any plagiarism notice from Hollywood's Paramount Pictures. This comes after allegations that the film had been served a ₹150cr notice by Paramount for plagiarizing content from their movie Breakdown. The source dismissed these rumors as "completely baseless."

What happened

'How can a production company sue another for ₹150cr?'

The source told Zoom, "How can a production company sue another production company for ₹150cr? This is completely baseless! (Lyca Productions) has been in the industry for so long, so they know how intellectual property rights work." "Moreover, (laughs) ₹150cr is a huge amount to pay for a remake - nobody pays that kind of money, so surely the rumor mongers have no idea as to how the movie making business works."

Teaser controversy

'Vidaamuyarchi' teaser sparked plagiarism rumors

The source further explained that the plagiarism rumors stemmed from similarities between the teaser of Vidaamuyarchi and some scenes in Breakdown. "The visuals which appeared in the teaser or Vidaamuyarchi bear resemblance to some scenes in Breakdown, this is purely coincidental," they said. They suggested social media users were merely speculating about a remake due to the film's high-profile star, Ajith.

Film details

'Vidaamuyarchi' is an action film directed by Magizh Thirumeni

Vidaamuyarchi, a fast-paced action film directed by Magizh Thirumeni, was supposed to hit the screens on Pongal 2025. However, makers recently announced the film will be missing January 10 release date, due to "unavoidable circumstances." Reports suggested the delay was due to "settlement issues," further fanning the plagiarism row rumors. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles.