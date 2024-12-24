Summarize Simplifying... In short Brandon Sklenar, star of 'It Ends With Us', is backing Blake Lively amidst a controversy involving a rumored feud and a smear campaign.

Blake Lively gets support from 'It Ends With Us' co-star

By Tanvi Gupta 01:11 pm Dec 24, 2024

What's the story Brandon Sklenar, who starred in It Ends With Us, has publicly supported his co-star Blake Lively as she accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment. On Instagram, Sklenar posted Lively's complaint against Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios with a plea: "For the love of God read this." He also tagged her with a heart emoji on Instagram. The lawsuit, filed in California, alleges sexual harassment and a calculated PR campaign to tarnish Lively's reputation, reported TMZ.

Previous stance

Sklenar previously supported Lively

Sklenar previously released a statement urging fans not to "vilify" the women in the film amidst the controversy during their promotional tour over the summer. At that time, Lively faced backlash after seemingly avoiding Baldoni. When fans noticed she had unfollowed him on social media, rumors of a feud began to spread. In her lawsuit, Lively claims Baldoni launched a smear campaign against her, which involved resurfacing past interviews that fans found distasteful, sparking a wave of negative reactions online.

Widespread support

Other celebrities and organizations rallied behind Lively

Sklenar is not the only one supporting Lively. Other public figures such as It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover, Amber Heard, and director Paul Feig have also expressed their support. Sony Pictures Entertainment, the distributor of It Ends With Us, reaffirmed its support for Lively against any attacks on her reputation. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) praised her bravery in speaking up on issues of retaliation and harassment.

Official statements

Sony Pictures and SAG-AFTRA's statements on Lively's allegations

Speaking to Variety, a spokesperson for Sony Pictures Entertainment said, "We have previously expressed our support for Blake in connection with her work on and for the film. We fully and firmly reiterate that support today." "Further, we strongly condemn any reputational attacks on her. Any such attacks have no place in our business or civil society." Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA said: "These are startling and troubling allegations. Employees have every right to raise issues of concern or to file complaints."