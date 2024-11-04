Summarize Simplifying... In short Swiggy, a popular food delivery service, has been fined ₹35,000 for unfairly inflating delivery distances and charging a customer an extra ₹103.

This case serves as a reminder for businesses to uphold fair trade practices and respect consumer rights.

By Akash Pandey 01:46 pm Nov 04, 202401:46 pm

What's the story In a blow to food delivery giant Swiggy, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Ranga Reddy, Telangana has ruled against the company for unfair trade practices. The court found the company guilty of artificially increasing delivery distances, resulting in extra charges for a customer. Following the verdict, Swiggy has been ordered to pay ₹35,453 as total compensation to complainant Emmadi Suresh Babu.

Swiggy One member's complaint leads to court ruling

Suresh Babu, a Hyderabad resident, had bought a Swiggy One membership promising free delivery within a certain distance. However, on November 1, 2023, he observed that the company had increased the delivery distance for his order from 9.7km to 14km. This change resulted in an additional delivery fee of ₹103 even with his membership benefits.

Court verifies evidence of inflated delivery distance

The court looked into the evidence submitted by Suresh Babu, including screenshots from Google Maps depicting the real delivery distance was shorter than what Swiggy had indicated. It was noted that Swiggy had grossly exaggerated this distance. Since the company skipped the hearings, the court moved ahead on the basis of Babu's affidavit and supporting documents.

Swiggy ordered to pay damages and stop unfair practices

The commission has directed Swiggy to refund ₹350.48 with 9% interest from the filing date, and the ₹103 delivery charge. Further, the company has been asked to pay ₹5,000 for mental distress and inconvenience caused to Suresh Babu, and pay his litigation charges of another ₹5,000. The court also asked Swiggy to stop inflating delivery distances for its Swiggy One members.

Swiggy must deposit punitive damages into Consumer Welfare Fund

The court has also directed Swiggy to deposit ₹25,000 as punitive damages into the Consumer Welfare Fund of the Ranga Reddy District Commission. The company has been given 45 days to comply with the orders. This ruling comes as a major reminder for businesses about the need for fair trade practices and protecting consumer rights.