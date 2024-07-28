In short Simplifying... In short President Droupadi Murmu has appointed six new governors and reshuffled three others across India.

Notably, BJP veteran Om Prakash Mathur will become Governor of Sikkim, while former Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar will take over as Jharkhand governor.

What's the story President Droupadi Murmu has appointed six new governors and reshuffled three others, as per a communiqué from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The changes will take effect once the appointees assume their respective offices. Among the new appointments, Lakshman Prasad Acharya will serve as Governor of Assam and additional charge of the Governor of Manipur, replacing Anusuiya Uikey. Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will become the governor of Punjab, succeeding Banwarilal Purohit.

New governors appointed in Sikkim, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand

Om Prakash Mathur, a veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, will assume the role of Governor of Sikkim. In Maharashtra, CP Radhakrishnan will take over from Ramesh Bais. Radhakrishnan previously held the position of Jharkhand Governor and had additional charge of Telangana. Former Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar will replace Radhakrishnan as the new Jharkhand governor.

New governors for Telangana, Puducherry, and Rajasthan announced

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as the new governor of Telangana, while K Kailashnathan, a former IAS officer, will serve as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. In Rajasthan, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde will succeed Kalraj Mishra as governor, while Ramen Deka, a former Lok Sabha member from Assam, has been appointed Chhattisgarh governor . Meanwhile, C H Vijayashankar, another former Lok Sabha member hailing from Mysore in Karnataka, will serve as the Governor of Meghalaya.