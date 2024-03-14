Next Article

Kovind-led panel submitted its report on simultaneous polls to President Droupadi Murmu

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:20 pm Mar 14, 202412:20 pm

What's the story The high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind submitted its report on simultaneous national and state elections to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday in New Delhi. The exhaustive report on "One Nation, One Election" comprises 18, 626 pages, a statement said. Notably, other panel members include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and 15th Finance Commission Chairperson NK Singh.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The "One Nation, One Election" proposal advocates for synchronized elections nationwide—for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. As of now, state and general elections occur every five years or sooner if a legislature dissolves. However, their tenures are asynchronous, leading to biannual electoral cycles. The proposed system seeks to address this by aligning all elections simultaneously and streamlining the electoral process.

Report's proposal

Panel suggests holding simultaneous polls in 2029

The report is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023. According to reports, the panel has suggested holding simultaneous polls in 2029 and discussing "procedural and logistical" issues related to this. The report includes a paper by Singh and International Monetary Fund's Prachi Mishra on the economic viability of simultaneous polls, the Hindustan Times reported.

Roadblocks

Previous concerns and support for simultaneous elections

In the past, bodies like the Niti Aayog and the Law Commission have raised concerns about the escalating costs of conducting multiple elections and potential constitutional issues. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been advocating for simultaneous elections since 2014. To implement this proposal, amendments would be required in at least five articles in the Constitution and the Representation of People Act.

Electoral history

'One Nation, One Election' in India

To recall, the concept of simultaneous elections is not new to the nation. The inaugural general election in independent India took place in 1951-52. This practice persisted until 1967, when it was interrupted by premature dissolution of certain state assemblies in 1968 and 1969, along with the Lok Sabha in 1970. Despite the Election Commission of India advocating a return to this system in 1983, the government at the time remained staunchly opposed to simultaneous polls, reports said.