Next Article

ED conducts raids in Bengal's Sandeshkhali days after Shahjahan Sheikh's arrest

Sandeshkhali row: ED raids multiple locations linked to Sheikh Shahjahan

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:40 am Mar 14, 202411:40 am

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The raids were carried out in connection with a land-grabbing case against suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan. To recall, Sheikh faces accusations of sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali. He was arrested last month after being on the run for 55 days. Last week, the Calcutta High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take him into custody.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Sandeshkhali has become the latest flashpoint between the TMC, led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 elections. At the center of this are Sheikh and his supporters, who have been accused of sexually assaulting women and grabbing land. The BJP has accused the TMC of protecting Sheikh. In response, the TMC—after suspending Sheikh—has demanded a comparable action from the BJP against its members facing similar allegations.

ED raids

Simultaneous searches taking place at 3 locations

According to reports, simultaneous searches are taking place at three locations in Sandeshkhali. Among these are a wholesale fish market near Dhamakhali and the residence of Nazrul Mollah, one of the partners of the market, the Indian Express reported. Ahead of the operation, a substantial contingent of central forces cordoned off Sandeshkhali's main road and surrounded the river. Additionally, the fish market was cordoned off and the central paramilitary force jawans deployed at these sites.

Twitter Post

Watch: ED raids several locations in Sandeshkhali

ED probe

ED investigating Sheikh in ration distribution case

The ED is also investigating Sheikh in the ration distribution case and has filed a new Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) regarding "irregularities" in import-export operations. On February 23, ED officials conducted searches at six locations as part of the probe into the case. Searches were also conducted at the residences of fish traders associated with Sheikh's business.

On January 5

CBI arrests Sheikh's 3 aides for attack on ED team

On January 5, a mob of men and women attacked a team of ED officials when they had reached Sandeshkhali to conduct searches at the house of Sheikh in connection with the ration distribution scam. Two ED officials had suffered injuries in the attack. On Monday, the CBI arrested three alleged associates of Sheikh including his security guard in connection with the incident.