Context

Why does this story matter?

The CAA was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. It offers Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minority refugees—Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians—from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. The act sparked widespread protests after being passed by the Parliament and receiving presidential assent in December 2019. Notably, the CAA's implementation was a major poll plank of the BJP in the previous Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in West Bengal.

In 2023

Shah hit out at Banerjee for misleading people on CAA

Thakur's remarks came a month after Union Home Minister Amit Shah talked about enforcing the CAA at a meeting in Kolkata. On December 27, 2023, he said no one could prevent the CAA's implementation, as it is the law of the land. Shah had accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of spreading misinformation about the issue. He also stated that implementing the CAA was the BJP's commitment. To note, Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has been opposing the CAA.

Insights

Over 1,400 foreigners granted Indian citizenship under Citizenship Act

The Ministry of Home Affairs's 2021-22 annual report says between April 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, 1,414 non-Muslim minority foreigners were granted Indian citizenship through registration or naturalization under the Citizenship Act, 1955. Over 30 district magistrates and home secretaries from nine states were authorized to grant Indian citizenship to these communities. However, as of now, authorities in none of the politically sensitive districts of Assam and West Bengal have been granted the powers.