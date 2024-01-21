Hey Ram: Opposition on half-day off decision of Delhi hospitals

1/7

Politics 3 min read

Hey Ram: Opposition on half-day off decision of Delhi hospitals

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:13 pm Jan 21, 202401:13 pm

Delhi hospitals have declared half-day for Ram Mandir event

Several central government-run hospitals in Delhi will remain closed on Monday until 2:30pm due to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya. Except for critical and emergency services, all others will be suspended during this time at the Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Hospital, among others. The decision sparked criticism from several Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders. Notably, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has already reversed the decision.

2/7

AIIMS reverse order amid backlash

Amid a backlash, the AIIMS Delhi on Sunday reversed its decision to shut non-critical services till 2:30pm on Monday because of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. An official notification said that the Outpatient Department (OPD) "shall remain open to attend to patients with an appointment to prevent any inconvenience to them." However, it did not specifically mention if OPD services would be available. It was feared that OPD patients would not be able to consult specialists during the break.

3/7

'If Lord Ram would agree': Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi

The opposition took a dig at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the decision. "Hello humans. Please don't go into a medical emergency on 22nd, and if you do schedule it for post 2pm since AIIMS Delhi is taking time off to welcome Maryada Purushottam Ram," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X in response to the notification. She asked, "If Lord Ram would agree that health services are disrupted to welcome him. Hey Ram!"

4/7

'Poor, dying can wait': TMC's Saket Gokhale taunts PM Modi

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale claimed that people line up for days and "sleep outside in the cold at AIIMS gates waiting for an appointment." "The poor & dying can wait because priority is given to Modi's desperation for cameras & PR (sic)," he said. The Congress's spokesperson, Shama Mohamed, also reacted sharply to the decision, terming it "beyond belief." He said patients' lives were being put in danger for uninterrupted coverage of PM Modi's "political event."

5/7

Priority given to PM Modi's desperation for cameras: Gokhale

6/7

Hospitals reschedule appointments, maintain critical services

The Safdarjung Hospital's circular noted that OPD services registration on Monday would be between 8:00am and 10:00am. Similarly, Lady Hardinge Hospital's circular stated, "The Outpatient Department of the Hospitals shall function on Monday with patient registration from 8:00am-10:00am and all registered patients should be attended to." An AIIMS official earlier said that all appointments were being rescheduled and critical clinical services would continue during the half-day closure.

7/7

Preparations underway for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir on Monday. Several gifts, including the world's largest lock weighing 400kg and 1,265kg laddoo prasad, have arrived in Ayodhya as offerings to Ram Lalla. The week-long rituals, which began on Tuesday, will culminate with the consecration ceremony. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to preside over the ceremonial installation of Ram Lalla, and the temple will likely be open for darshan for the general public from Tuesday.