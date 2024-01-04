Maharashtra MLA says Lord Ram was a hunter, ate meat

By Riya Baibhawi 01:20 pm Jan 04, 202401:20 pm

Awhad questioned how Lord Ram could live without hunting in a forest

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, a statement by a Maharashtra minister on Lord Ram has triggered a controversy. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad claimed that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian and a Bahujan king, questioning how he could have survived in the jungle for 14 years as a vegetarian. He stated, "We don't read history and forget everything in politics. Ram is of us Bahujans. Who used to hunt to eat...Ram was a non-vegetarian."

Why does this story matter?

The much-awaited consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir is scheduled to take place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with 8,000 others. Ayodhya has gotten a facelift with a brand new international airport, a new railway station, and projects worth over Rs. 15,000 crore. Meanwhile, commenting on the controversy, Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said, "Our God was always vegetarian. He is speaking demeaning words to insult our Lord Ram."

BJP MLA Kadam criticizes Awhad's comment

BJP MLA Ram Kadam criticized Awhad's comment, suggesting that if Balasaheb Thackeray were alive, Shiv Sena's Saamana newspaper would have condemned the "Ram non-vegetarian" remark. Kadam tweeted, "But today's reality is they (Uddhav Sena) do not care if somebody makes fun of the Hindus. They are indifferent, as cold as ice. But when the election comes, they will talk about Hindutva." He also requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to declare January 22 as a dry day and a veg day.

'Someone will claim Lord Ram ate methi-bhaji'

However, Awhad defended his statement, saying, "What is the controversy that what did Lord Ram eat? Someone will claim Lord Ram used to eat methi-bhaji (fenugreek leaves fritters). There was no rice at that time." He has argued that Lord Ram was a Kshatriya and Kshatriyas are non-vegetarians. "I absolutely stand by what I said. 80% of India's population are non-vegetarians, they are also devotees of Lord Ram," he said. The Ram Mandir trust has denounced his comments.

Protesters gather outside Awhad's residence

On Wednesday night, NCP Ajit Pawar faction supporters gathered outside Awhad's Mumbai residence, protesting with slogans. Demonstrators returned Thursday morning, hitting a poster of Awhad with slippers. "All Lord Ram devotees will file a police case against Jitendra Awhad," said one of the supporters. Notably, apart from the controversy regarding Lord Ram, Awhad also triggered another controversy with his comment that India got independence only because of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

